‘So Proud’: Brooke Henderson Reflects on Contributing to Record-Breaking $4.5 Million Charity

Charity is always on the go for Brooke Henderson. At the CPKC Women’s Open, Brooke Henderson shone on the course and off it. Her stellar play matched a $4.5 million record fundraising milestone for heart health, and her heartfelt message showed the depth of her impact. Henderson shared the moment in an Instagram carousel filled with photos of her win.

Brooke Henderson added another highlight to her career with her victory at the CPKC Women’s Open, proudly declaring, “I am proud to be the 2025 CPKC Women’s Open Champion! 🇨🇦💪🏼” Yet it was her heartfelt gratitude that resonated most. She thanked the home crowd and her loyal Brooke Brigade with, “Thank you to all the fans for your cheers, love, and support!” Beyond the trophy, Henderson’s true impact was felt in the event’s record-breaking fundraiser, where her influence extended far beyond the fairways.

Adding to her post, Henderson reflected her joy and pride in being a part of the CPKC’s cause for cardiac care. “Congratulations @cpkcrail on raising $4.5 million for local heart health! I am so proud to be a part of the CPKC Family,” she wrote on Instagram. The Canadian star’s undeniable gravitas, especially in front of her home crowd, raised millions of dollars in charity. Her presence as the tournament’s star attraction drew fans and attention, fueling the momentum. As a proud ambassador for the CPKC Women’s Open, she actively championed the cause.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Henderson (@brookehendersongolf) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Henderson made history with her CPKC appearance with her first LPGA Tour victory since 2023, and her 14th title on the tour. She won the 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, shooting 15-under (269) to claim $412,500 and 500 CME points. However, teeing up in her home crowds made all the more difference, attracting the faithful “Brooke Brigade“.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

CPKC Birdies for Heart is one of those many fundraisers Henderson supported as their ambassador. This helped raise the record sum for cardiac health in Ontario. Of that, $4 million went to MacKids, supporting McMaster Children’s Hospital, and $502,000 to Trillium Health Partners. The championship once again left a lasting legacy in the community.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

However, even after her incredible contributions to not just the golfing community but also the heart health cause, Henderson finds grace in humility. Adding to her post, Henderson expressed her undying gratitude: “Thanks be to God! 😊 #Grateful.” This goes on to show Henderson’s unwavering faith, reminding fans that her victories are as much about purpose as they are about trophies.

Brooke Henderson is golfing for a cause

Brooke Henderson has consistently used her platform to make an impact beyond the fairways. A strong supporter of Canadian Pacific’s CP Has Heart campaign, she has helped raise millions for children’s heart health, including celebrating $2.2 million raised for the SickKids Foundation at the 2019 CP Women’s Open. Her involvement extends to events like the CVS Health Charity Classic, where she and her teammates have contributed to over $22 million raised for Rhode Island-area organizations. Henderson was recognised for her efforts, receiving the inaugural People’s Choice Award from Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One of her most heartfelt contributions came when she returned to her hometown of Smiths Falls, Ontario. Henderson visited her elementary school, Chimo Elementary, in 2022. There, Henderson, alongside Skechers Canada, helped donate $5,000 to the Upper Canada District School Board’s Champions for Kids Foundation (C4K). The cause supported children’s access to sports, camps, and essential needs. She even surprised students with a ‘Golf 101’ session, sharing training tips. In a touching tribute, the school later announced plans to name its gymnasium after her.

Through her active involvement in charity tournaments, donations, and mentorship, Henderson continues to prove that her legacy goes far beyond her 14 LPGA titles. Brooke Henderson has dedicated her entire career to fighting for causes that truly matter, bringing the issues to the main stage through her platform. She embodies the belief that golf is not only a game of skill but also a catalyst for meaningful change.