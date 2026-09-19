‘So Tricky and Difficult’: Rory McIlroy Shares True Feelings As He Inches Closer to Overtaking Patrick Reed at $9M Event

At Wentworth in 2014, Rory McIlroy produced a stunning comeback to win the BMW PGA Championship. Seven shots behind Thomas Bjørn entering the final round, McIlroy fired a 6-under 66 to claim a one-shot victory. More than 12 years later, the Northern Irishman has the opportunity to repeat history.

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“It’s going to be an interesting day. As you say, there [are] a lot of people around the lead,” McIlroy told reporters during Saturday’s press conference. “I think the conditions [over] the last couple of days [are] the reason it hasn’t let anyone get away from the pack, just because it has played so tricky and difficult.

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“Probably one of those days where you need to set a score for yourself or set a target for the front nine, and then as you enter the back nine, see where you stand and see what you need to do. I’ll probably try to not look at the leaderboards [on] the front nine, and if I need to play a little bit more aggressive[ly] on the back, I’ll do it.”

After carding a 3-under 69 in Saturday’s third round, the six-time major winner entered the final round tied for sixth at 11 under, two shots behind co-leaders Manuel Elvira and Filippo Celli.

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Despite the difficulty of the event, as he pointed out, McIlroy has extra motivation to push for a win. The 37-year-old has an opportunity to overtake Patrick Reed in the Race to Dubai standings, though he will need a high finish at Wentworth to do so. The opportunity has become even more significant after Reed was forced to withdraw during the second round with a wrist injury sustained while taking a shot.

And the importance of the opportunity isn’t lost on the World No. 2.

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“I have a big opportunity tomorrow on both fronts. I’d love to win this tournament again. It’s been a long time, 12 years,” he added. “I have so many great memories of Wentworth in general… Fast forward, I’ve won this event. I’ve played a lot here, and we now have a house on the estate as well. This place has a lot of history for me. Hopefully, I have a good chance and [can] give myself a real chance at it again.”

McIlroy has a strong chance of lifting a second BMW PGA Championship trophy, 12 years after his memorable Wentworth victory in 2014. A victory at Wentworth would help McIlroy close the gap on Patrick Reed and strengthen his pursuit of a fifth consecutive Race to Dubai title. An eighth overall season-long crown would draw him level with Colin Montgomerie’s record. Montgomerie also holds the record for the longest consecutive streak, winning seven straight Order of Merit titles from 1993 to 1999.

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Even if Rory McIlroy fails to finish second or better on Sunday, he can still close the gap on Patrick Reed and move closer to the top of the standings. Reed currently leads with 3,423.62 points, while McIlroy sits second with 2,583.86. With the BMW PGA Championship among the final eight events of the Race to Dubai season, the Northern Irishman has a strong opportunity to close the gap on Reed.

For now, Rory McIlroy appears cautious but ready for the final round. Where he ultimately finishes, however, will be decided on Sunday.