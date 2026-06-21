‘Something He’ll Remember’: Miles Russell Releases Emotional Statement After USGA Overlooked Rules for His Special Father’s Day Gift

Walking up the 18th fairway on Saturday, the eve of Father’s Day, Miles Russell asked his father Joe to take the bag and caddie for the final hole. Joe had no idea it was coming. But Russell had been planning it since that morning, when he quietly contacted USGA rules officials to check if he could switch the round. They said yes. After the round, the golfer spoke about it in the presser, and he was just happy.

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“It was pretty cool. Just there walking up 18, that’s when he stepped in. It was kind of a fun Father’s Day gift. Kind of cool since it was my first one. Hopefully it’s something he’ll remember for a long time.”

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The USGA approved the move under Rule 10.3a(1), which allows a player to change caddies during a round. The only restriction is that the swap cannot be made just to get advice from the new caddie. Miles Russell’s request was clean, and Joe stepped in, taking the bag from regular caddie Ramon Biscana and walking his son up the last hole.

The broadcaster watching it happen said it live: “Joe not aware of the plan and we’ll get the caddie bib from Ramon Biscana, might need a bigger bib.”

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Notably, for his dad, the U.S. Open 2026 has given him special memories. When Miles Russell was, for example, with Jordan Spieth, his father looked thrilled. But this isn’t the only mushy father-son moment captured or talked about in the sport. There have been several.

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In 2024, Robert MacIntyre called his father Dougie, a greenskeeper from Scotland, to carry the bag after splitting with his regular caddie. MacIntyre won the RBC Canadian Open that week, his first PGA Tour title, and said after: “This is the guy that taught me the game of golf.” But MacIntyre’s father knew what he was walking into. Joe Russell did not get that heads up.

To understand why this moment hit differently, you have to go back to the beginning. Joe Russell put a club in his son’s hand at age 2. He knew something was different when Miles Russell, as a toddler, chose to watch the Golf Channel over Cartoon Network. They played together for years, father against son, until Miles beat him from the back tees at age 11. That was it for Joe, he told his son: no more, you’re on your own.

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From that point, Miles Russell figured out the game himself. He has since gone on to become the second-youngest player to ever make the cut at the U.S. Open this weekend. But don’t just go for his age; his scores paint a different picture.

He shot 72 in Round 1, came back with a 71 in Round 2, had a tougher 74 in Round 3, then closed with a 70, even par, on Sunday to finish the championship at +7. His best round came last.

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Joe Russell spent years introducing his son to the game, then stepping back so the kid could grow. On Saturday, for one hole, on the eve of Father’s Day, his son asked him to step back in. Joe did not know it was coming. Miles made sure of that.