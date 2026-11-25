Paige Spiranac has faced online trolls for nearly her entire career, and she has never been afraid to hit back at them. However, that doesn’t mean their comments don’t get to her. During a recent round of golf with Chad Mumm, Wells Adams, and Dan Rapaport, featured in her latest YouTube video, the 33-year-old made a candid admission about dealing with her trolls.

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“People, I think when they come at me, they know that there’s a part of me that will get back at them,” Spiranac explained. “Like, I’ll talk about it, but sometimes what they say, I think, hurts, and so I think people will come at me sometimes more.”

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In contrast, the former professional golfer praised journalist Dan Rapaport for refusing to back down from his trolls and standing firm in his opinions despite the criticism.

“It’s interesting cuz I feel like the people who stir up the most conversations online are actually some of my favorite in the golf industry cuz they’re just they just have really good opinions and strong opinions,” she said.

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Interestingly, Spiranac’s admission about dealing with online trolls comes less than a month after she hit back at critics questioning her influence on young girls. During an Instagram Stories Q&A, one user challenged her outfit choices and questioned whether her appearance-focused content set the wrong example for younger audiences.

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Spiranac revealed that 97% of her audience consists of men aged 25–50, arguing that her content isn’t primarily consumed by young girls or boys. She also defended her freedom to express herself, adding that she has never encouraged anyone to follow her approach and that parents are free to decide how they want to raise their daughters.

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However, Spiranac is hardly the only figure in golf who regularly finds themselves at the receiving end of online trolling. Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, and Rory McIlroy have also faced their fair share of criticism and trolling from fans on social media.

What this means is that trolling is often part of being a public figure. But, of course, different people deal with it differently. That being said, the 33-year-old also spoke about her participation in this year’s Internet Invitational and how it caused her anxiety.

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Paige Spiranac was anxious about letting her teammates down

Spiranac returned to the 2026 Internet Invitational, but the experience proved more nerve-racking than she had anticipated. With $4 million on the line, the pressure was higher, and she was concerned about letting her teammates down. Partnering with Bobby Ray, Spiranac was hoping to put last year’s cheating controversy behind her.

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“Internet Invitational. I was blacked out. I was so nervous,” she said, speaking with Dan Rapaport. “And then at this last one, there was this moment when I potentially had to step up and do something for my team. I had to step away for a second. I had a full-blown panic attack… One, you don’t want to let your team down. There’s so much pressure.”

She also pointed to the unusual environment, the heat, and the constant attention, admitting that the possibility of making a mistake in front of millions only added to the pressure. Meanwhile, her performance had its ups and downs.

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Spiranac and Ray lost their opening scramble match 4&2 against Roger Steele and Short Game King. She bounced back with two victories in her next three matches, including an alternate-shot win alongside Jake Adams. However, her campaign ended when Team Grant Horvat was eliminated in the sudden-death knockout.