Son of John Daly Dishes on Growing Up in the Shadow of Golf’s ‘Bad Boy’

What’s it really like to be the child of a golf legend? Early this year, John Daly II tried to explain that with an example of Charlie Woods, Tiger Woods’s son. “He’s just a kid; he wants to have fun, I guess… I think people expect way too much of him for his age right now,” said Daly II, pointing out the expectations from Woods Jr. when it comes to his “bad boy” father’s legacy. A few months later, John Daly II explained it again, this time using his example.

John Daly is as well known for his golf as he is for his drinking and gambling habits, thus often called golf’s “bad boy.” Of course, this list also includes many visits to alcohol rehab, and a couple of tour suspensions for the ‘Wild Thing.’ Yet, when John Daly II sat down for an interview on SiriusXM, he explained that he has the kind of relationship with his father that any child would have with theirs.

“Yeah, I mean, for me, like, obviously, I mean, everybody in the golf world knows who my dad is, but I’ve always, it’s like, I tell people this all the time, it’s like, whether he had one major, like 20 majors, like, to me, he’s just a dad, like, all we do is mess around with each other, have fun.”

And though Daly II loves his father, he still says, “I don’t really try to like, I mean, I don’t know, I just see him as, like, you would see your dad or as other kids see their dads, like, like, it’s, it’s never really like added pressure.” So, John Daly II should copy everything but his father’s off-course habits.

In 2022, Fore Play Golf’s Trent said of the same, “So, I would just advise little young John Daly to just like be John Daly’s son, hit it a mile, and like don’t try to be — don’t try to live up to off-course expectations.” In 2020, interestingly, Daly II admitted, “He [his father] tells me to do the opposite of him and I’ll be just fine.”

Besides this, of course, there’s another point to consider: John Daly II adores golf. In March, he scored his first collegiate win at the 2025 Columbia Spring Invitational. Four months later, he admits, “I just, I love the game of golf. I’ve been around it for forever. And that’s it. It’s kind of cool being able to kind of like, make my own path, stuff like that.”

And his love for golf is something that we all can agree on. Having kicked off his golf journey at 6, Daly II started accompanying his father during his tournaments – and even learnt to outdrive him in the following years. In 2020, John Daly said of his then-17-year-old son, “I can’t keep up with him now. He hits it so far.” And Daly’s appreciation for his son stands strong even five years from then.

John Daly is one “proud daddy” of his son’s building a golf legacy

John Daly II claimed victory at the 119th Southern Amateur championship, held at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas. This prestigious tournament is one of seven Majors on the Elite Amateur Golf Series circuit, a list that includes the Sunnehanna Amateur, Northeast Amateur, North & South Amateur, Trans-Mississippi Amateur, Pacific Coast Amateur, and Western Amateur.

However, at the 2025 Southern Amateur Championship, the 21-year-old University of Arkansas senior dominated the competition, finishing 10-under par with a five-stroke lead. His final-round score of 68 secured the win, outpacing his competitors, Garrett Endicott and Wells Williams. Despite building a significant lead, Daly remained composed and focused throughout the final stretch.

Following his son’s win at the 2025 Southern Amateur Championship, John Daly celebrated his son, saying on X, “One Proud Daddy!!! 🏆 @sgagolf Champion 👊🏼 @johndalyll @razorbackmgolf @john_dalys_nashville #hitithard #hogs #razorbacks #golf #champions #trophy.” That was the message from one great golfer to an up-and-coming great golfer.

And the same went for John Daly II, who said following his win at The Blessings Golf Club, “It was really cool. I was just hoping my shot wasn’t in the bunker. But it was really cool. I had a bunch of friends, teammates there. I just knew if I put together a solid round, just try and do my best, I had a chance. Just stick to my game and do what I can do out here.” Honestly, it looks like John Daly II is doing just fine!