Son of John Daly Earns Major Nod After His Dreams Turned to Dust at U.S. Amateur Quarterfinals

John Daly II, son of two-time major champion John Daly, has been making waves all summer and emerging as one of the most compelling talents in amateur golf. While he’s long been a familiar face alongside his father at the PNC Championship on the PGA Tour, this season has marked a turning point—one where Daly II has been making headlines of his own on the amateur circuit.

John Daly II has had a breakout summer on the amateur circuit. He earned his first collegiate win at the Columbia Spring Invitational in March, then followed it up with a standout victory at July’s prestigious Southern Amateur, cementing his place among the nation’s top amateurs. Daly’s biggest moment came at the 2025 U.S. Amateur, where he advanced to the quarterfinals after missing match play last year. His inspiring run at the Olympic Club ended in a narrow 1-up loss to Mason Howell, but the performance drew widespread praise, especially from his Arkansas teammates.

The Arkansas Razorbacks took to Instagram with a proud and emotional tribute — “Despite a birdie on the last hole, the great run for @johndalyll ends in the @usga U.S. Amateur Championship Quarterfinal. Mason Howell birdied 18 too to win 1 UP. What a great summer for our guy!! 🐗⛳️.” The heartfelt message captured the sentiment felt across the golf community as John Daly II not just arrived carrying the weight of his father’s legacy, but walked away as a force in his own right. He not only demonstrated raw talent but also the kind of grit that is required to be a great player. And all while being under the burden of constantly being compared to his father, John Daly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas Men’s Golf (@razorbackmgolf) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

“He’s got two majors; I don’t,” Daly said earlier in the week when asked how his game stacks up to his dad’s. “I’m just trying to be the best version of myself,” he continued. While he embraced his father’s free-swinging spirit, he also recognized that in order to become a great golfer, he needed to have his own identity in the game. It’s a mature perspective, and one that’s been reflected in his play throughout the season, especially this week, where his presence became impossible to ignore.

John Daly II proved he belongs among the elite

John Daly II’s run at the 2025 U.S. Amateur Championship was not just a showcase of his talent but a weeklong masterclass in momentum and resilience. He started with a shaky opening round of 74 on the Ocean Course during the strokeplay event, but bounced back with a stellar 4-under 67 on the second day at the Olympic Club. From there, he comfortably advanced to the matchplay as he was placed 27th, something he missed out on last season. In the first round of the matchplay, the round of 64, John Daly II was up against one of his closest friends, Cooper Claycomb.

“It stinks that I had to play Cooper. He’s one of my good friends, but it was a fun match,” the young Daly said as he edged out his friend, winning the match 1 up on the Lake Course on Wednesday. Then, in a bizarre turn of events, Daly II faced Nate Smith in the round of 32, who was his father’s former rival from the PGA Tour. After a hard-fought 2 & 1 victory over Smith, thanks to late birdies on holes 15 & 16, John Daly II then rolled into the round of 16. He continued to handle each situation with maturity and competitive edge as he knocked out Daniel Bennett (3&2) to advance to the quarterfinals. What made John Daly II’s run so impressive was not just the scores but his ability to stick it out almost till the end. He proved he could grind out narrow wins and dominate when the opportunity arose, all while carrying the weight of a famous last name.