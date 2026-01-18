Sony Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

At the 2026 Sony Open, the biggest question isn’t just who wins, but how much the victory will be worth. From Ernie Els to Nick Taylor, the Sony Open has crowned diverse champions over the past six decades. This year, the tour is hosting a full field of 144 of the world’s best golfers, transforming Waialae Country Club into the Tour’s premier early-season destination. That prestige now comes with the richest payout the event has ever offered.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This year’s tournament carries a record-setting purse, reflecting the Sony Open’s growing financial weight on the PGA Tour calendar and raising the stakes for every player in the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why the 2026 Sony Open payout matters more than ever

Below is the complete breakdown of prize money:

1 1,638,000 2 991,900 3 627,900 4 445,900 5 373,100 6 329,875 7 307,125 8 284,375 9 266,175 10 247,975 11 229,775 12 211,575 13 193,375 14 175,175 15 166,075 16 156,975 17 147,875 18 138,775 19 129,675 20 120,575 21 111,475 22 102,375 23 95,095 24 87,815 25 80,535 26 73,255 27 70,525 28 67,795 29 65,065 30 62,335 31 59,875 32 56,875 33 54,145 34 51,870 35 49,595 36 47,320 37 45,045 38 43,225 39 41,405 40 39,585 41 37,765 42 35,945 43 34,125 44 32,305 45 30,485 46 28,665 47 26,845 48 25,389 49 24,115 50 23,387 51 22,841 52 22,295 53 21,931 54 21,567 55 21,385 56 21,203 57 21,021 58 20,839 59 20,657 60 20,475 61 20,293 62 20,111 63 19,929 64 19,747 65 19,565 66 19,383 67 19,201 68 19,019 69 18,837 70 18,655 71 18,473 72 18,291 73 18,109 74 17,927 75 17,745 76 17,563 77 17,381 78 17,199 79 17,017 80 16,835

While the Sony Open does not carry Signature Event status, its rising purse reflects the PGA Tour’s broader push to strengthen full-field events amid an increasingly competitive financial landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Taylor, the defending Sony Open champion at Waialae Country Club, won the title in 2025 after beating Nico Echavarría in a playoff. He is attempting to defend his title for the first time since Jimmy Walker in 2015. Taylor is back, joined by a deep field that includes Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, J.J. Spaun, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Ben Griffin, and Robert MacIntyre.

Veteran Vijay Singh is also in the field, having regained his PGA Tour card through a career exemption. Several DP World Tour and Korn Ferry Tour graduates also join the mix, bringing new talent. This strong lineup shows how important and competitive the event is at the start of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Held at Waialae Country Club since its 1965 inception as the Hawaiian Open, the Sony Open boasts one of the longest-running venue–Tour relationships in professional golf.

Sony took over as title sponsor in 1999 from United Airlines, maintaining that partnership for over two decades and cementing the Sony Open as one of the Tour’s most stable sponsored events. The championship has produced memorable supports throughout its history. Five golfers, Ernie Els, Hubert Green, Corey Pavin, Lanny Wadkins, and Jimmy Walker, have won the title twice.

ADVERTISEMENT

2026 Sony Open leaderboard

The event has begun, and the leaderboard at Waialae Country Club has shifted repeatedly. As of 17th January 2026, Nick Taylor, the defending champion, has remained in contention, showing off the precise iron play and strong putting that helped him win last season. His steady play in the early rounds has kept him in the running as Sunday gets closer.

Imago Nedbank Golf Challenge 2025 Nick Taylor CAN on the 3rd fairway during the second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2025 held at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa. 05/12/2025. Picture Thos Caffrey / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Thos Caffrey Copyright: xThosxCaffreyx *EDI*

Nico Echavarria is still close to the lead, hitting aggressive tee shots and taking calculated risks on scoring holes. His high position is due to a week of low scores and precise short game play in changing conditions in Honolulu, which keeps the title within reach.

ADVERTISEMENT

J.J. Spaun and Stephan Jaeger are two challengers who have also scored well, showing that having many good players can change the leaderboard. Their play shows how close the competitors are as the tournament nears its end.

Because of that volatility, Waialae continues to reward patience as much as aggression. Several new players have pushed inside the top 20, underlining the depth of the field and the volatility Waialae is known for. With the largest purse in tournament history on the line, With the largest purse in tournament history on the line, Sunday’s final round will test which contender can convert opportunity into early-season momentum.