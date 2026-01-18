Sony Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

At the 2026 Sony Open, the biggest question isn’t just who wins, but how much the victory will be worth. From Ernie Els to Nick Taylor, the Sony Open has crowned diverse champions over the past six decades. This year, the tour is hosting a full field of 144 of the world’s best golfers, transforming Waialae Country Club into the Tour’s premier early-season destination. That prestige now comes with the richest payout the event has ever offered.
This year’s tournament carries a record-setting purse, reflecting the Sony Open’s growing financial weight on the PGA Tour calendar and raising the stakes for every player in the field.
Why the 2026 Sony Open payout matters more than ever
Below is the complete breakdown of prize money:
|1
|1,638,000
|2
|991,900
|3
|627,900
|4
|445,900
|5
|373,100
|6
|329,875
|7
|307,125
|8
|284,375
|9
|266,175
|10
|247,975
|11
|229,775
|12
|211,575
|13
|193,375
|14
|175,175
|15
|166,075
|16
|156,975
|17
|147,875
|18
|138,775
|19
|129,675
|20
|120,575
|21
|111,475
|22
|102,375
|23
|95,095
|24
|87,815
|25
|80,535
|26
|73,255
|27
|70,525
|28
|67,795
|29
|65,065
|30
|62,335
|31
|59,875
|32
|56,875
|33
|54,145
|34
|51,870
|35
|49,595
|36
|47,320
|37
|45,045
|38
|43,225
|39
|41,405
|40
|39,585
|41
|37,765
|42
|35,945
|43
|34,125
|44
|32,305
|45
|30,485
|46
|28,665
|47
|26,845
|48
|25,389
|49
|24,115
|50
|23,387
|51
|22,841
|52
|22,295
|53
|21,931
|54
|21,567
|55
|21,385
|56
|21,203
|57
|21,021
|58
|20,839
|59
|20,657
|60
|20,475
|61
|20,293
|62
|20,111
|63
|19,929
|64
|19,747
|65
|19,565
|66
|19,383
|67
|19,201
|68
|19,019
|69
|18,837
|70
|18,655
|71
|18,473
|72
|18,291
|73
|18,109
|74
|17,927
|75
|17,745
|76
|17,563
|77
|17,381
|78
|17,199
|79
|17,017
|80
|16,835
While the Sony Open does not carry Signature Event status, its rising purse reflects the PGA Tour’s broader push to strengthen full-field events amid an increasingly competitive financial landscape.
Nick Taylor, the defending Sony Open champion at Waialae Country Club, won the title in 2025 after beating Nico Echavarría in a playoff. He is attempting to defend his title for the first time since Jimmy Walker in 2015. Taylor is back, joined by a deep field that includes Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, J.J. Spaun, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Ben Griffin, and Robert MacIntyre.
Veteran Vijay Singh is also in the field, having regained his PGA Tour card through a career exemption. Several DP World Tour and Korn Ferry Tour graduates also join the mix, bringing new talent. This strong lineup shows how important and competitive the event is at the start of the season.
Held at Waialae Country Club since its 1965 inception as the Hawaiian Open, the Sony Open boasts one of the longest-running venue–Tour relationships in professional golf.
Sony took over as title sponsor in 1999 from United Airlines, maintaining that partnership for over two decades and cementing the Sony Open as one of the Tour’s most stable sponsored events. The championship has produced memorable supports throughout its history. Five golfers, Ernie Els, Hubert Green, Corey Pavin, Lanny Wadkins, and Jimmy Walker, have won the title twice.
2026 Sony Open leaderboard
The event has begun, and the leaderboard at Waialae Country Club has shifted repeatedly. As of 17th January 2026, Nick Taylor, the defending champion, has remained in contention, showing off the precise iron play and strong putting that helped him win last season. His steady play in the early rounds has kept him in the running as Sunday gets closer.
Nico Echavarria is still close to the lead, hitting aggressive tee shots and taking calculated risks on scoring holes. His high position is due to a week of low scores and precise short game play in changing conditions in Honolulu, which keeps the title within reach.
J.J. Spaun and Stephan Jaeger are two challengers who have also scored well, showing that having many good players can change the leaderboard. Their play shows how close the competitors are as the tournament nears its end.
Because of that volatility, Waialae continues to reward patience as much as aggression. Several new players have pushed inside the top 20, underlining the depth of the field and the volatility Waialae is known for. With the largest purse in tournament history on the line, With the largest purse in tournament history on the line, Sunday’s final round will test which contender can convert opportunity into early-season momentum.
