‘Sorry Mom’: PGA Tour Pro Makes Startling Cigarette Confession as R&A Puts No Prohibition at The Open

Daniel Brown has drawn attention for an offbeat habit of smoking on the course. The Englishman smoked his way through Royal Birkdale’s opening round. But when asked directly about his habit, Brown’s answer was refreshingly candid.

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“I’ve been told otherwise, but I’ve been making sure that they’re out,” Daniel Brown said at the mixed zone when asked whether he’s allowed to smoke at Royal Birkdale. “Yeah. Hopefully, for the rest of the week. There might be a big drop-off by Sunday if I’m not allowed. I probably… sorry, Mom. I’m probably on like seven or eight a round, I would say.”

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Brown didn’t downplay or hide the fact that he was smoking. In fact, he called himself a regular smoker, and it has now become his habit. One of the most popular incidents involving him came at the 2024 Open. At Royal Troon, he was spotted smoking during his breakout run. In 2025, a selfie of him and some fans smoking at the event went viral on social media. When asked about it, he said that he wanted to be discreet because his parents were there at Royal Troon.

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He also smoked during the 2026 PGA Championship. He paused for a while after the 12th hole to smoke and even paused for fans while smoking.

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But he is not alone, as many professionals do the same. John Daly and LPGA professional Charley Hull have also smoked during events. In fact, many fans liked them for showing their true personalities on camera.

Imago May 15, 2026; Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, USA; Daniel Brown looks on the 11th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

When the media asked Daniel Brown about the reason he smokes, he responded by blaming his nerves.

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“Stress levels go up, then probably the more I end up having,” he added. “My dad actually used to smoke, and I always told him when I was a kid to stop smoking and then he did stop and then I ended up starting.”

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While smoking itself isn’t the big issue here, it’s the timing. Given the rude fan behavior at the 2025 Ryder Cup and the final round of the 2026 U.S. Open, the R&A has just announced The Open Commitment. Although it focuses more on spectator behavior than on player habits, it also brings golfers’ conduct into the spotlight.

However, neither The Open Commitment nor any player conduct rule prohibits anyone from smoking on the course, so Brown is fine. Event organizers set smoking rules based on local laws. Royal Birkdale and Knighton Heath, for example, banned smoking after the 2018 UK heatwaves.

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Besides speaking about his smoking habit, Brown also discussed the course with the media.

Daniel Brown on the course setup

Brown shot a four-under 66 in his opening round. The round included seven birdies and three bogeys, tying him for second. When asked whether he thought the course setup was a fair one, Brown admitted it was.

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“It is. I think it’s just a fair golf course. There’s not too many humps and undulations in the fairway, so if you hit a good shot, generally it stays in the fairway, which I like. I think the wind kind of hasn’t really picked up. I thought after a few holes I thought it was going to get stronger and stronger, but it just kind of stayed the same for the majority of the day. Whether it picks up again this afternoon, I’m not sure. You’ve still got to play good golf even though the wind is obviously laying down a little bit right now.”

Players, including Scottie Scheffler, criticized the pin setups at Aronimink Golf Club for the 2026 PGA Championship. However, that’s not the issue this time at Royal Birkdale. Because the course setup is fair, Brown’s opening round mirrors his 2024 performance. He started with a bogey-free six-under-par 65 to lead the field. This time, he is tied for second, but will he be able to carry the momentum and win his breakthrough major title?