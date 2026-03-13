Source Close to Collin Morikawa Shares Crucial Health Update After Painful Back Injury Was Caught on Camera

Collin Morikawa had dreams of winning The Players Championship 2026. Coming in as a strong contender to clinch the title, the US professional golfer had some impressive performances to back the hype surrounding him. But in the most unfortunate manner, the 29-year-old star had to withdraw.

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“Someone else who had to withdraw from the field, as has been a big story this week, is Collin Morikawa. I heard from a member of his team that he’s home. Rest and recovery is a priority for Collin, but it seems like all signs are pointing to his back injury being minor and it should not create any further setbacks. Fingers crossed that we’ll see Collin Morikawa back on the PGA Tour very soon as well,” reported a source close to Morikawa on X.

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Opening the day, Morikawa had an 8:40am tee time. Along with him, the likes of Si Woo Kim and Ludvig Aberg too, were supposed to step on the greens. The two-time major champion shot a two-putt par at the par four 10th. And quite shockingly, that was all the action he would have at this year’s Players Championship.

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As the action shifted to par five, Morikawa looked to be in significant discomfort following a practice swing tee. Clutching his lower back, the star golfer called for the medical team to receive treatment. Unfortunately, the initial aid did not help him. He had to get off the course on a buggy, leaving his dreams out on the greens.

Speaking to the media after his shock withdrawal, Morikawa expressed his disappointment. He stated how he had no problem with his lower back previously. But the moment he took the shot, he knew that it was all over for him.

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This withdrawal marks the second such instance in Morikawa’s decorated career. In fact, since the 2023 Memorial, this was his first withdrawal. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old’s absence compelled Kim and Aberg to continue the round as a two-ball.

Now, as the star golfer will have to go back and start from ground zero, he has some magnificent and unique moments to look back at. Something that drew the attention of none other than Tiger Woods.

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Collin Morikawa’s borrowed putter story leaves Tiger Woods impressed

Collin Morikawa kicked off the season with the Phoenix Open. However, he failed to end the event on a good note as he ended tied for 54th courtesy a 16 under par score. Following that, he regained the momentum and secured a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

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While he secured a magnificent win, what grabbed the attention of the golf community was how he achieved the feat by beating balls with borrowed equipment.

Imago PEBBLE BEACH, CA – FEBRUARY 15: Collin Morikawa of the United States waits to putt on the 8th hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 on February 15, 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire GOLF: FEB 15 PGA, Golf Herren AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602151604

Morikawa borrowed a TaylorMade Spider Tour X putter from a friend during a casual match. That borrowed putter offered him a stability that he felt he did not get from his usual blade-style putter.

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“Felt great. I jokingly said I might have to take this,” Morikawa reflected, referring to how he got hold of the club that helped him bag the triumph.

Following such a situation, Woods, a legend of the sport, shared his opinion on the scenario. Tiger Woods was having a conversation with Morikawa when he explained why he felt comfortable using that putter. He praised its swing and explained its mechanism, and Woods was immediately left impressed.

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After the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Morikawa held on to his form pretty strongly. In the Genesis Invitational, he finished tied for seventh with six under par. Furthermore, at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, too, he pulled off a remarkable performance and finished in fifth position with -11. However, the sudden injured had derailed his season.