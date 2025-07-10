Source Confirms Charley Hull Exited in a Medical Cart Before Withdrawing from Evian Championship

After landing on T12 with a score of 5 over par at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Charley Hull was looking to do better at the Evian Resort Golf Club. But, did she? No, unfortunately. Hull’s plans were abruptly derailed as she was forced to withdraw from the Evian Championship after a shocking collapse on the fourth tee – not once, but twice!

According to Golf Channel, Charley Hull’s situation took a concerning turn after she was given a 15-minute medical break. Although she attempted to continue playing, hitting her tee shot after the break, she collapsed again on the fourth tee. This time, it was clear she couldn’t continue, and Hull was escorted off the course on a medical cart. Broadcast host Richard Kaufman later revealed that Hull had been battling a virus, which likely contributed to her physical struggles.

Before her withdrawal, Hull had completed 12 holes of her first round at the Evian Championship, posting a score of one under par. Her performance had shown promise, with three birdies and two bogeys on her scorecard, but ultimately, her illness proved too much to overcome.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hull’s withdrawal is a significant setback in her pursuit of a maiden Major title. With the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl being her last chance this year, Hull will need to recover quickly and regain her form to mount a serious challenge. Given her runner-up finish in the Women’s Open just two years ago, Hull still has the potential to make a strong impact, but her health will be a crucial factor in determining her success.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This setback recalls Charley Hull’s impressive resilience at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, where she battled illness and still delivered a remarkable performance.

Charley Hull’s grit shines through despite throwing up before the game

Charley Hull wasn’t feeling her best before the third round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, but that didn’t stop her from delivering an impressive performance. Despite being sick and throwing up in the morning, Hull managed to squeeze in a 5K run in 26 minutes, shaving off 30 seconds from her personal best.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This feat seemed to put her in a good space, and she went on to score a four-under 68, putting herself in second place, just one shot behind leader Lydia Ko heading into the final round, and ultimately managed to finish T4 with 7 under par. “I woke up this morning and I actually was sick. I threw up, and then I kind of got my head together,” Hull said, attributing her illness to “just a little bit of a bug.”

Despite the challenging weather conditions – oppressive heat with temperatures in the high 80s and humidity at 85 percent – Hull was determined to push through. Her fitness routine, which includes weightlifting and running, seems to be paying off, and she’s looking forward to the final round paired with Ko. “Yeah, I like playing with Lydia, she’s a really, really nice person, so down-to-earth, so kind,” Hull said, adding “Just go out there, have a little chops and just play golf.” Well, we certainly hope Hull can get back into the same mindset and make a strong showing at the Royal Porthcawl.