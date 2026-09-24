Source Confirms DP World Tour Facing $72 Million Loss Despite PGA Tour Alliance

Despite record prize money and a stronger partnership with the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour saw its losses more than double in 2025. The tour recorded an EBITDA loss of £54.5 million, or about $72 million, compared with £18.1 million the year before. The numbers show that while things looked positive on the course, the tour was facing much bigger financial challenges behind the scenes.

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Golf industry account Irish on Tour broke down the figures on X, summarizing the tour’s own strategic performance review: “2025 DP World Tour accounts make for sombre reading: EBITDA loss of £54.5m. Largely down to an alarming £43.6m decrease in media rights revenue vs 2024. However, a number of significant long-term renewals have been signed in the interim.”

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The tour’s own financial report shows how serious the drop was. Group turnover fell from £355.6 million in 2024 to £346.4 million in 2025. Most of that fall came from broadcast income, which dropped by £43.6 million. The report linked the decline to the uncertainty around the future of men’s professional golf. Because of this, several major broadcast partners chose shorter 12-month deals instead of making longer commitments.

Interestingly, the numbers are not all bad. The DP World Tour actually did better than its own target. It had expected to lose £65 million, but the final EBITDA loss was £54.5 million.

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The same happened in 2024. The tour had expected a £30 million loss but ended up losing £18.1 million. Strong sponsorship deals and prize money contributions helped cover some of the drop in media income. Ryder Cup-related revenue also stayed steady, even though 2025 was not a Ryder Cup year.

The prize money was another positive. In 2025, the DP World Tour increased its record prize fund to $153 million, not including the majors.

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That was up from $148.5 million in 2024 and $136.5 million in 2022. The tour’s partnership with the PGA Tour has clearly helped it grow financially in some areas. The PGA Tour has already invested $85 million for a 15% stake in European Tour Productions, the DP World Tour’s media business.

The 2025 season also had 42 tournaments across 26 countries, giving players more than 4,000 playing opportunities. The top five players in the Race to Dubai also shared a $6 million bonus pool. So, while the losses are still a concern, the tour is clearly putting more money into its players and events.

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The bigger question is whether this growth can help reduce the financial gap. The “significant long-term renewals” mentioned in the original post are already happening. In January 2026, Golf Channel signed a multi-year deal to remain the DP World Tour’s exclusive U.S. broadcaster through 2030 and beyond. The deal includes nearly 600 hours of coverage each year.

DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings called the deal a sign of progress. He also said 2025 was one of the tour’s greatest seasons. Whether this new deal can help fix the drop in media income remains to be seen. Still, a long-term deal like this suggests broadcasters are more confident about the future of men’s golf.

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This is not the first time the DP World Tour has faced financial pressure. A 2022 industry report had already pointed out that the tour had struggled to stay profitable, with only one profitable year in the previous three-year period. The PGA Tour partnership and the DP World naming-rights deal were both seen as ways to give the tour more financial stability as LIV Golf entered the picture.

Three years later, LIV Golf has filed for bankruptcy, but the DP World Tour is still dealing with the impact of all the changes in men’s golf. The prize money continues to grow, and the tour keeps renewing media deals. But the financial results show that the situation is far from easy. In simple terms, the DP World Tour is still spending heavily to stay competitive. The tour has made progress in some areas, but its significant losses show the pressure has not gone away.