Source Confirms Jordan Spieth to Skip Crucial Step Scottie Scheffler & More Are Taking to be Ready for the Open

Jordan Spieth’s season has been anything but consistent; it’s more defined by sudden setbacks than momentum. Things took a bad turn at the Travelers Championship, where he was forced to withdraw for the first time in his career mid-round with a neck and upper back injury. He later explained that the issue started during warm-up when his right scapula tightened, and though he tried to play through it, the pain only got worse. He stopped after the 13th hole, already 5-over, and was seen using a muscle massager on his back earlier in the round. That moment didn’t just end his run at that tournament; it reshaped his entire summer schedule.

One of the key events he’s now missing is the Genesis Scottish Open, where he had started building some consistency over the past two years. Spieth played the Scottish Open tournament in both 2023 and 2024, earning a top-10 finish last year and using it as valuable prep for The Open, where he finished 25th. Recovering from his injury is one of the major reasons for skipping the Scottish Open, but welcoming his third child is also one of the reasons.

Jordan Spieth and his wife, Annie, are expecting their third child in July. They already have two children: Sammy and Sophie. Spieth announced the good news during his appearance on “The Smylie Show” earlier this year. “We’re having a baby here in a couple weeks, so I’ll have some time off now, Hopefully, after a few days, I go through the right process to just get right back to where I was,” he shared in early June.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

While Jordan’s never lifted the trophy at the Scottish Open, it has become a familiar part of his run-up to the links season. Sitting it out this year may prove crucial with the final major still ahead. After all, most players treat the Scottish Open as more than just another tournament.

Almost all the golfers, be it Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy, take the Scottish Open as their tune-up round under real conditions. Scheffler will tee it up at the Genesis Scottish Open from July 10–13, joining a loaded field at the Renaissance Club. Rory will too. The Scottish Open offers players a great chance to get into the right mindset and adjust their game before the season’s final major. For Spieth, this event had started to serve exactly that purpose. Missing this year could lead to a slower start and make building momentum at The Open tougher.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Skipping The Scottish Open Might Cost Jordan Spieth Big Time

The Scottish Open is always held the week before The Open, giving players a chance to warm up and get used to the conditions they’ll face. The links-style course mimics the windy, coastal conditions of The Open, and top players compete, making it a high-pressure test. It also helps golfers adjust both mentally and physically before the season’s final major.

Skipping the Scottish Open might seem like a small scheduling decision, but for someone like Jordan Spieth, still chasing his first major win in seven years and looking to snap a two-year winless streak, it could prove costly. He hasn’t lifted a trophy since 2023, and with each passing tournament, the pressure quietly builds.

So far in 2025, Jordan Spieth’s major performances have fallen short of expectations. At the Masters, he finished T14, and he missed the cut entirely at the PGA Championship, walking away after two disappointing days. And at the U.S. Open, he struggled again and finished 23rd. Those aren’t the kind of results you’d expect from a three-time major winner.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Given Spieth’s recent form and missing a crucial tournament, the chances of him winning and even contending at The Open seem thin, but in golf we never know ga ame can flip in any round.