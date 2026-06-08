Source Confirms Tiger Woods Facing ‘All of the Pressure’ as News About His Return Emerges

Tiger Woods was about to make a return to the 2026 Masters when things took a turn for him. After his DUI arrest in March 2026, he knew he needed help. As such, he signed up for an intense rehab program in Switzerland of around 90 days. Despite all sorts of pressure from health to legal aspects, the 50-year-old is on track to complete it on schedule.

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“The original plan was for Tiger to do a three-month rehab program, which should stay on target unless something major changes,” a source close to Tiger Woods told People.com in an exclusive. “Tiger is doing the best he can with all of the pressure on him, with healing, and also with the legal issues he faces in the coming months. This has created a great deal of stress.

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“I don’t know when it will be or how he will do it, but Tiger is determined to return. He has to get his pain management going in the right direction and also be able to continue a fitness routine, which will help him do the best he can when seriously playing golf. This could be tough. But it’s something he wants.”

The 82-time PGA Tour winner started his rehab journey in April 2026 and will likely return to Florida by the end of June 2026. He also made a brief stop in mid-May when Vanessa Trump announced her cancer diagnosis.

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At that time, Vanessa shared that she had already undergone a medical procedure. Multiple sources had confirmed that Woods was back in Florida to support her. Although the two kept in touch while he was gone, they were glad to see each other.

“He’s [Tiger Woods] proud of how positive she’s [Vanessa Trump] stayed and how she’s handling everything so far. She’s been so strong, and he truly believes she’s going to be okay. He’s just trying to support her however he can right now,” a source told Page Six at the time.

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Imago Mandatory Credits: @ziregolf/Instagram

Ever since the start of their relationship, back in 2024, the couple has always supported each other. When Tiger Woods was in rehab, the couple allegedly fired some staff to prevent any details from leaking. They were worried that the staff might sell the information to media houses.

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After spending a few days and attending Kai Trump’s high school graduation ceremony, Woods flew back to Switzerland to complete the remainder of his rehab. The 15x major champion may return to good health and might even start playing competitive golf again, but it won’t be without pressure.

Fans who have seen Woods in his prime always eagerly await his competitive return. He faces massive pressure to deliver to fans and also uphold his responsibilities towards the PGA Tour well. He is the chairman of the PGA Tour’s Future Competition Committee, which aims to make the PGA Tour better.

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Additionally, even the legal troubles won’t go away that easily.

The judge hearing Woods’s case allowed him to go outside the country for privacy reasons. But the case is far from over. One of the biggest developments in the case has been access to his prescription records. Prosecutors won a court ruling allowing them to seek Woods’ prescription drug records from a Palm Beach pharmacy. They sought records from January 1 through March 27, 2026. The records won’t be released publicly, though.

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Tiger Woods will have to participate in evidentiary hearings, motions regarding medical records, and proceedings tied to the crash. This could add to his stress and affect his health. This means that while rehab is on track, Tiger Woods’ path back to normalcy and competitive golf is far from straightforward.

Tiger Woods’ failed comeback attempts

The source revealed that Woods is eager to return to playing professionally. In fact, that has been his goal all along, even before the DUI arrest. But his attempts were not always fruitful.

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After his April 2017 spinal fusion surgery, Woods said he would be unable to swing for months, but at the same time, he also made it clear that he wants to play professional golf again. And he did return.

His 2019 Masters win can unarguably be one of the best comeback stories of golf. But ever since his 2021 accident, he has repeatedly failed to make a comeback because of regular surgeries. After his Achilles tendon surgery in March 2025 and his back surgery in October 2025, he revealed that progress was slow. However, he still wanted to play again.

“I’d like to come back to just playing golf again,” Tiger Woods said when asked why he is attempting a comeback after so many injuries.

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He attempted to play in one of the TGL Season 2 finals. It was his first competitive golf appearance since undergoing surgery in 2025. Many thought that it was a warm-up for the Masters 2026 and that he would play at Augusta National.

However, that plan failed miserably after the DUI arrest. When overtaking a truck in a residential area, the veteran golfer flipped his SUV onto its side. Law enforcement saw symptoms of influence. While the breathalyzer showed zero percent alcohol, Woods refused a urine test. This led to his DUI arrest and the intense rehab that followed.