Source Confirms Tiger Woods Left America Again Amid GF Vanessa’s Trump Cancer Diagnosis

Tiger Woods was spotted stepping off his Gulfstream at Palm Beach International Airport on May 13. It was his first appearance on US soil since early April, and it felt like the clearest sign yet that his rehab was behind him. During his stay in Florida, Woods kept his life private, yet he was seen showing up for people who mattered. However, an unexpected update to his recovery timeline has emerged, which changes what many assumed was a settled picture.

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Flight records tracked by CelebPlanes confirm that Woods’s Gulfstream departed from Windham Field on May 23 and landed at Zurich Airport after a flight of just nine hours. There has been no statement from Woods or anyone else close to him about what the trip means, but it is not incorrect to say that he is resuming his rehab program.

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In early April, Woods enrolled in a 90-day rehabilitation program at a facility in Zurich. Sources shared he was in good spirits and focused on recovery. But he returned to be with his girlfriend in her tough time. Vanessa opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis for the first time on Instagram.

She stated that she is staying focused and hopeful, surrounded by the love and support of her family, children, and those closest to her. Just the following day, she shared pictures on her Instagram Stories alongside her children and Tiger Woods, as she called them “my strength.”

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Even during his six weeks away in Zurich, their relationship held firm. They maintained regular contact. In fact, Vanessa Trump was very serious about taking his treatment seriously. Sources also told People that she would ask him questions, and Woods gave her a day-by-day account of what he did. Upon his arrival, multiple sources confirmed the two were “in love, still serious, and happy to see each other.”

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Woods made their relationship official in March 2025, posting photos with Vanessa on social media. The two had been connected long before that. Vanessa’s daughter, Kai, attended the same school as Woods’s children, Sam and Charlie. After going public, Vanessa and Kai were spotted at Woods’ TGL events on multiple occasions.

Moreover, within hours of coming back, Woods made time for Kai. Just a few hours after landing, he attended Kai Trump’s high school graduation ceremony at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach on May 15 to support her. The Trump family later gathered at Blackbird Restaurant in Jupiter for an intimate dinner with Donald Trump Jr. and close friends, and Woods did not attend it. He was not seen in any of the pictures.

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Given Woods’s bond with Kai, this doesn’t come as a surprise. A source once told People, “Tiger absolutely adores Kai. She’s become like a daughter to him. He wasn’t going to miss this moment.”

This news comes at a sensitive time from a legal perspective, as Tiger Woods’s case after his March DUI arrest is still pretty active. a legal case that is still very much active.

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The legal battle still looms large over Tiger Woods

On March 27, Woods was arrested for driving under the influence. He passed a breathalyzer test but refused a urine test, and authorities reported finding pills in his pocket. It was argued that the golfer needs those pills to manage his pain, given the history of his injuries. For this, prosecutors needed access to Tiger Woods’s prescription drug records from Lewis Pharmacy in Palm Beach. His lawyer was against the idea, as this would be a privacy breach.

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However, on May 12, a Martin County Circuit Court judge, Darren Steele, approved an arranged agreement. The subpoena covers all prescriptions filled from January 1 to March 27, 2026. These prescription records won’t be available publicly, as these will be released under a strict protective order, keeping them shielded from public view and limited to legal teams and law enforcement.

Yet, regardless of what this second trip to Switzerland means, he has made it clear that his health, comforts, and the timeline are his own.