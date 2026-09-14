Source Reveals Tiger Woods May Have Chosen Very Telling Name for His New Boat That Explains His Chaotic Life

15-time major winner Tiger Woods keeps his private life locked away. He has even named his luxury water vessels “Privacy” (a 155-foot luxury motor superyacht built by Christensen Shipyards, bought in 2004 for $20 million as a wedding gift for his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren) and “Solitude” (a 61-foot custom-built sport-fishing and deep-water scuba diving boat built by Garlington Landeweer Marine, purchased in 2010 for $2-3.1 million). But a third vessel, recently spotted by GQ Sports’ Chris Heath, tells a different story.

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“When it comes to this part of Woods’s life, I [discovered] something else too,” Heath wrote in his lengthy report after riding an Intracoastal Waterway sightseeing cruise tour of Woods’ Jupiter Island neighborhood. “According to published lore—and to what people are told on the tour—Woods has two boats. But on the day I went past Woods’s dock, I could also see, right next to Solitude, raised out of the water on metal beams, a third, smaller boat. Do Privacy and Solitude now have a sibling?

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“His representatives would neither confirm nor deny. As for this third boat’s name, it’s a little hard to read from this distance, partially blocked as it is by a ladder used to get in and out of the water. But if the distant letters spell out what I believe they do, they seem to resonate with the singular way Tiger Woods has resolved to make his way through this world and its challenges. The boat is called Endurance.”

Notably, Heath was investigating Woods’ March 2026 car crash and the legendary golfer’s private life four months after it had happened. Regardless, details about when the 50-year-old acquired the third boat and for how much remain a mystery.

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The name “Endurance” takes on deeper meaning when examining Woods’ life: four major vehicle incidents have marked his journey. The first came in November 2009, when he crashed his Cadillac Escalade near his Florida home, an incident that quickly became intertwined with revelations of his serial infidelity. In May 2017, police found him asleep behind the wheel of his Mercedes in Jupiter, Florida, leading to a DUI arrest and later a reckless-driving plea.

His most serious accident came in February 2021, when he crashed a Genesis SUV in Los Angeles while traveling at 84–87 mph in a 45-mph zone. Woods suffered severe fractures to his right leg and ankle, requiring multiple surgeries, and doctors even considered amputation. The most recent incident—a March 2026 crash on Jupiter Island—was the subject of Heath’s investigation. Woods’ Land Rover collided with a truck and trailer on Jupiter Island, resulting in another rollover and a DUI charge related to medication impairment.

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But crashes aren’t the only things Woods had to endure. After the 2009 crash and the ensuing cheating scandal, he publicly admitted, “I was unfaithful. I had affairs. I cheated.” The golfer then took an indefinite break from golf and entered rehabilitation. Major sponsors, including Accenture, AT&T, and Gatorade, dropped him, while his marriage to Nordegren ended in divorce in August 2010.

The turmoil disrupted his career just as chronic injuries began taking an even greater toll. Woods had already undergone knee surgery in 2008 after winning the U.S. Open with a torn ACL and stress fractures. From 2014 onward, recurring back problems led to multiple surgeries, including a 2017 spinal fusion. Although he produced a remarkable comeback with his 2019 Masters victory, the 2021 crash transformed his playing career, limiting him to sporadic appearances.

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Beyond crashes and injuries, Woods endured the deaths of both parents: Earl Woods in 2006 due to prostate cancer and Kultida Woods in February 2025. Both played pivotal roles in shaping his life, discipline, and golfing career.

So, in a way, Woods’ personal and professional struggles explain why he named his third boat “Endurance”.