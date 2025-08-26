Sources Claim Keegan Bradley Has Decided the Next Team USA Player For Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup has always been golf’s ultimate stage for passion, drama, and national pride. Now, with the 45th edition of the event set to be hosted at Bethpage Black, all eyes turn to the field. With a strong roster of PGA Tour pros, including Scottie Scheffler, in the mix, Team USA is looking hot on its heels. However, beyond the top 6 automatic spots, there are six captain’s picks. And some sources claim Captain Keegan Bradley just revealed one of those picks following the Tour Championship.

According to sources close to Nuclr Golf, Bradley has given Sam Burns the nod, marking his 2nd appearance on the US Team. Burns, currently ranked 16th in the Ryder Cup standings, didn’t secure one of the automatic spots. However, the 29-year-old’s defining finish in the FedEx Cup clearly made an impression on the captain. Burns is now eager to return to the spotlight at Bethpage and prove why Bradley places his trust in him. However, this wasn’t just any moment; it was a dream come true for Burns, after his Ryder Cup hopes ended in 2024.

Speaking after his final round at East Lake, he made it clear just how much the opportunity would mean to him. “It’s huge—(Ryder Cup) was definitely my No. 1 goal coming into this year,” he admitted. “Unfortunately, I didn’t put myself in a position to be an automatic qualifier.” Still, with a strong 13-under T7 finish at the Tour Championship, Burns said he hoped his late push would be enough to convince Bradley. “I tried to focus on coming into the playoffs and playing some solid golf, and hopefully it’s enough.”

Turns out, his back-to-back birdie streaks were enough, marking one of his strongest finishes at the FedEx Cup.

Prior to the report, Burns had also revealed his thoughts on the possibility of making one of the 6 captain’s picks. “I know whatever decision he [Bradley] makes is going to be one that he thinks is best for the team,” Burns said. However, his patriotic remark truly captured hearts. “Ultimately, I’m Team USA. If I’m on the team, awesome. I would love nothing more. If I’m not, I’ll be rooting for them.” That mental fortitude and optimism are going to be non-negotiable as Team USA gears up to avenge their defeat to Team Europe in Rome.

The decision is still hanging in place, waiting for confirmation on Wednesday. However, with a stellar resume of five PGA Tour wins and solid form, Burns has just the credentials. Beyond him, many other pros are also returning to Bethpage after carding fierce rounds at the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Apart from Sam Burns, other players confirmed to return to Bethpage

Team USA is already shaping up to be a powerhouse at Bethpage. With World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leading the charge alongside proven winners like Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau, the US Team is beaming with experience. Harris English, Russell Henley, and JJ Spaun have also found their names in the top 6 qualifiers. Add in captain Keegan Bradley’s pending six picks, and we have names like Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Cantlay reportedly in strong contention. The big wildcard, of course, remains whether Bradley will shock the golf world by picking himself.

The dilemma remains fresh as of now, with hopefully Bradley sharing his statement soon.

Across the pond, Europe is quietly assembling a squad with plenty of bite. Rory McIlroy headlines the team with his trademark Ryder Cup passion, while Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose, and Tyrrell Hatton bring a balance of youthful energy and veteran experience. Hot off his first PGA Tour title at the Tour Championship, Tommy Fleetwood has also found his way into the top 6 automatic qualifiers, too. This blend of established leaders and proven match-play performers ensures the Europeans won’t be backing down at hostile Bethpage.

In the end, Burns’ selection signals Bradley’s focus on form and match-play grit over pure pedigree. If that confidence carries into Bethpage, Team USA may have found the spark to reclaim Ryder Cup momentum.