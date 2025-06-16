Sources Reveal Jay Monahan’s Days Are Numbered as PGA Tour Undergoes Major Shake-Up

Jay Monahan’s time at the top may be ticking down. In a development that’s been quietly bubbling for months, Golf.com’s James Colgan, taking to X, reported Monday that three sources have confirmed the PGA Tour plans to “sunset” Monahan as commissioner, with newly hired CEO Brian Rolapp taking over day-to-day operations. Monahan is expected to remain in place during a transition period, but sources say his exit could come as soon as the end of this year, or no later than the end of 2026.

It’s a stunning shift, but not a surprising one. Back in May of this year, whispers started growing louder: the Tour had quietly shortlisted four heavyweight candidates to fill its long-vacant CEO role, including NFL executive Brian Rolapp and NASCAR commissioner Steve Phelps. The implication was clear even then: Monahan’s job was no longer secure, especially amid stalled merger talks with the Saudi-backed PIF, mounting criticism over transparency, and internal frustration about decision-making.

Now, with Rolapp officially installed, the writing appears to be on the wall. Monahan’s potential exit also draws new attention to the $23 million compensation package he received in 2023, a number revealed through the PGA Tour’s most recent tax filings. That figure included $12.1 million in bonuses and incentives, $6.7 million in deferred long-term compensation, and a base salary just under $2 million. The PGA Tour also earned a staggering $4.3 billion in gross receipts last year, but much of it came with baggage: spiraling legal fees, internal restructuring, and frustrated players. Despite leading the Tour through a $3B investment from SSG and $4B in future sponsor commitments, Monahan’s leadership no longer appears essential to the Tour’s next chapter.

This is a developing story…