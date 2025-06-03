Sources Reveals Why Rory McIlroy Is Not Planning More PGA Tour Events Amid His Prolonged Absence

Rory McIlroy hasn’t faced the media since his Masters win at Augusta National this season, avoided talking about his staggering performance, and been absent from more than one event, including the 2025 Memorial Tournament. He is ready to move into his Surrey home after the U.S. Open, a place his wife and he bought a couple of years ago and spent over $11.39 million in renovations. Does that mean Rory McIlroy “doesn’t care about these [media & more] things anymore?” as stated by Trent in the latest episode of Fore Play Podcast Plus. When McIlroy faced questions like this and about a possible retirement, he had only one answer.

“I think [I’ll move on] when I’ve achieved everything I want to achieve in the game and I get to the point where I don’t think I can maybe do that anymore,” McIlroy said ahead of The PLAYERS this March. And when that day comes, McIlroy would like to walk away “with a little bit left in the tank.” Now that he has added three events to his missed signature events, including the iconic Jack Nicklaus event, the golf world is wondering if he has reached that point.

At the latest episode of Fore Play Podcast Plus, Trent talked about McIlroy’s absence and said, “I am not saying, he is just like, ‘oh, f-ck it. I am not calling Jack because I got everything I wanted.’ But not talking to the media. Just not even… that he’s over that he’s super stressed about it more that he’s just like I don’t f-ck. I don’t care.” Riggs joins in the conversation, “It’s so kind of going that way, Trent, that like somebody said, uh. We were at the bar after playing golf, having a little cocktail on Saturday, and somebody said, like, “Oh yeah, I actually kind of heard from a, you know, a source that they were hearing some stuff going on in the camp that, like, it’s not crazy that Rory might, like, retire this year.”

Riggs didn’t seem convinced by the idea, however, the rumors work in favor of this argument amid McIlroy’s absence. The Northern Irishman achieved the Grand Slam and finished with “all the media attention, the hoopla, and the annoyances that came with it.” Trent replies, “I’m not actually entertaining the idea of Rory retiring this year, but there has to be something to his… legacy is now set, and before he won the Masters, it was not set.” After his Masters win at Augusta National this season, not only did the Northern Irishman add a 29th PGA Tour title to his name, he also became the first Irish to win a Masters Tournament and the first European to win his career Grand Slam.

So, does Rory McIlroy have all that he needs? While there may be a lack of answers regarding what the Irishman himself thinks about this situation, he hinted in a March interview that he will step back once he feels it’s time, as mentioned earlier. He is 18 years into this sport, ranked as the second-best player, and has demonstrated great physical durability. “There’s always one more, but that’s OK. I think if you can come to terms with that and walk away on your own terms, then that’s a good thing,” he said at The PLAYERS. Now, true to his words, that’s exactly what’s happening.

Rory McIlroy’s November schedule is booked

Rory McIlroy will return to Yas Links for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship from November 6–9 as he aims to win his seventh Race to Dubai title. This tournament kicks off the DP World Tour Play-Offs and plays a crucial role in leading to the final DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. McIlroy currently sits at the top of the Race to Dubai standings, thanks to his recent win at the Masters and a strong performance at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

McIlroy expressed his excitement, saying, “I love ending the season in the Middle East and I’m excited to return to Abu Dhabi again for the first of two big events later this year.” He also shared his confidence, stating, “I’ve started the year well and I’ve got a good record at Yas Links, so hopefully I can continue doing what I’m doing and give myself a chance of finishing the season strongly and having a shot of getting another Race to Dubai under my belt.” Earlier this year, the Northern Irishman made history by becoming the first European to achieve a career Grand Slam, adding a Green Jacket to his previous four major wins: the 2011 US Open, the US PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, and The Open in 2014.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will showcase the top 70 players from the season, making it an important event in the Rolex Series and highlighting Abu Dhabi as a premier golf destination. Hopefully, that retirement news will not come soon.