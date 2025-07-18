Special Treatment Rickie Fowler Got at PGA Tour Events Finally Helping Him Turn Things Around at Major

For Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth, the number of sponsor exemptions handed to them throughout this season has become a lightning rod for debate. Started at the Genesis Invitational, where people called out Fowler for getting a spot, despite a lackluster showing since the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. While he did not get an exemption to play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he got in the Memorial Tournament. He didn’t fail to capitalize on the opportunity. His T7 finish earned him a spot at Royal Portrush, and he is making the most of it.

Rickie Fowler shot a stellar 2-under par, and according to statistics, every top ten he has had in a major championship has started with a level par or better in the opening round. This has been his first under-par round at a major since the 2023 U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 5th, and it was his last best performance in a major. Ranking 99th on the strokes gained, he seems to have found his footing back this week. Things were not similar for Jordan Spieth on Thursday, though.

Having won the 2017 Open when it was hosted at the Royal Birkdale, Spieth‘s spot was never in question. Spieth, too, has received sponsor exemptions in nearly three signature events this year out of the 16 events he’s played in. While Spieth has had a better showing with four top-10 finishes than Fowler’s one top-10 finish, his performance at Portrush was questionable, as he shot 2-over par and is placed in a tie for 70th after the first round.

For Spieth, however, it was a humbling reminder that status without form means little when the stakes are highest. A three-time major winner, Spieth’s last win was in 2022 at the RBC Heritage, and in the last two seasons, he’s had only seven top-10 finishes. Spieth will have to battle it out hard on the second day if he is looking to make the cut and save himself from being under scrutiny. Fowler, on the other side, was elated after his first round.

“A good solid start,” he said. “I think that’s really all you can ask for on Thursday.” Sharing these thoughts, he elaborated, “We’ve been in the mix quite a few times over here. I love playing over here. It’s a style of golf I love to play. I know I can compete in any style of golf, but especially this.” Last time, when The Open was held at Royal Portrush, Rickie finished 6th. He has three finishes of T-6 or better at The Open in his 13 appearances, so he’s far from a ceremonial player. But with his first day showing, he is definitely the one to look out for.

While Spieth and Fowler continue to find their footing, let’s take a look at their past performances at the Open.

Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth’s showings at The Open

Jordan Spieth has a rich history at The Open, highlighted by his dramatic 2017 victory at Royal Birkdale. That win, his third major title by age 23, showcased his uncanny creativity, mental toughness, and ability to recover from adversity—qualities that defined the early part of his career. Since then, Spieth has remained a contender at the Open, posting a runner-up finish in 2021 at Royal St. George’s. However, recent years have seen a growing inconsistency in his game, with erratic ball-striking and putting struggles undercutting his chances. Since his first appearance at the Open in 2013, Speith has had only four top-10 finishes, the last being in 2022 when it was hosted at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Rickie Fowler, meanwhile, has long been considered one of the best players never to win a major, and his record at The Open reflects both promise and heartbreak. His most memorable performance came in 2014 at Royal Liverpool, where he finished tied for second behind Rory McIlroy, part of a year in which he placed top five in all four majors. But despite Fowler’s creative shot-shaping and touch around the greens, he’s had only two other top-10 finishes at the Open, his last being in 2019 when it was held in Portrush. His performances often leave the impression of untapped potential and flashes of brilliance without the final breakthrough.

How the 2025 The Open will turn out remains to be seen, but who are you going to be rooting for?