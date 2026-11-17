The 2026 Internet Invitational may have come to an end, but the drama and controversy surrounding it show no signs of slowing down. After Team Blue emerged victorious in the event, a feud within Barstool Sports, one of the tournament’s organizers, has added fuel to the fire. The situation has escalated to the point where one of the company’s own employees, Kirk Minihane, has threatened to sabotage the event.

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“I’m going to take down the Internet Invitational,” said Kirk Minihane, host of The Kirk Minihane Show on Barstool Sports. “No matter what it takes… I’m going to do everything I can to make sure it doesn’t happen… I’m going to do my best to now ruin this event.”

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This comes after Minihane grew increasingly vocal about being left out of the Internet Invitational. He criticized YouTube golfers, even resorting to derogatory language, and made no secret of his frustration over not receiving an invitation. The feud gained further attention when a video of Minihane taking shots at YouTube golfers was posted on Barstool Sports’ main social media account.

However, the clip was later deleted, as Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy did not want comments from one of his own employees potentially damaging the Internet Invitational. Portnoy also made it clear that Minihane would not be invited to participate in the event. Now, following Minihane’s threat to sabotage the tournament, Portnoy has once again addressed the situation and doubled down on his stance.

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“I don’t care what Kirk says about the Invitational. He’s tried to destroy the thing for years,” Portnoy said. “… Like he wasn’t invited, he went crazy, he’s attacking people, he’s doing Kirk… The first year Kirk is in the Invitational will be the last year it happens.”

Portnoy also addressed the deletion of the clip. According to Heavy, Barstool could not afford to have its own X account posting comments such as Minihane calling YouTube golfers “circle-j**k p***ies.”

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He questioned why they would allow such a post to remain online and let Minihane undermine the work they put into the Internet Invitational, admitting that having the tweet on X in the first place was a mistake. “So I’ve no problem with that tweet being deleted,” Portnoy continued. He acknowledged that while Minihane was entitled to do his own thing, Barstool didn’t want to give the impression that the company itself was trying to sabotage the event.

In any case, according to a 2024 report from Awful Announcing, Portnoy and Minihane were involved in a heated disagreement at Barstool Sports after Minihane publicly criticized fellow Barstool personality Brianna LaPaglia, popularly known as Brianna ChickenFry. Minihane had called LaPaglia “the biggest fraud on the internet,” prompting her to approach Portnoy about the comments.

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Portnoy then confronted Minihane over text and during a phone call, which escalated into an argument. At one point, Portnoy told Minihane, “You’re fired.” However, the decision was short-lived, as the two later spoke again, settled their differences, and Minihane was reinstated. That being said, only time will tell whether Minihane can deliver on his promise to sabotage the 2027 edition.

For now, however, the feud did little to affect this year’s tournament. Fat Perez, Sam ‘Riggs’ Bozoian, and Bobby Ray won the 2026 Internet Invitational, defeating Team Red 5&3 in the final. The win earned each of the three players approximately $1.33 million from the tournament’s $4 million total prize purse.

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Beyond the competition, the six-episode series also attracted considerable attention, accumulating 44.3 million views on YouTube. And with the controversy now adding another layer of intrigue, those numbers could climb even higher when the tournament returns next year.

At the time of writing, however, there is no confirmed date or venue for the 2027 edition, nor have any participants been announced. That leaves Minihane plenty of time to plan his next move and plot his revenge.