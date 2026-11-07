Stacy Lewis Drops Massive LPGA Future Hint Despite Daughter’s Reservations

October 19, 2026, marked a special milestone in Stacy Lewis’ illustrious golfing career. The 41-year-old was inducted into the Texas Golf Hall of Fame during the prestigious Gathering of Eagles ceremony at San Antonio Country Club. With her latest achievement combined with 13 LPGA titles, two major championships, two Rolex Player of the Year awards, and two Vare Trophies, the question was obvious.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What’s next for Lewis? Her daughter, Chesnee, sitting in the front row during the ceremony, was asked whether her mom should run the LPGA someday. For the 8-year-old, running the leading women’s golf league was far less important than spending time with her. “No,” she answered. Who knew Kraig Kessler’s job would be saved by an 8-year-old? But Stacy Lewis wasn’t so sure, as she responded, “For now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Towards the end of my career, I really took a liking to kind of the business of the tour and what was going on behind the scenes,” Lewis said, as per Golfweek. “I enjoyed helping make changes and helping get the tour going in better and different directions. I mean, maybe one day in the future. I want to continue to give back to this game and see the LPGA Tour on TV every single week live, where everybody can see these women, how cool they are.”

If Lewis, who retired in April, decides to chase the position, she already has the resume fit for the job. She helped attract sponsors to the tour, with six of her personal sponsors eventually becoming title sponsors of LPGA events. Lewis was also instrumental in convincing Marathon Petroleum to take over as the title sponsor of the LPGA’s long-running event in Toledo. Not to mention, she helped strengthen the relationship between KPMG and women’s pro golf.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her association with KPMG also brought greater attention to maternity benefits for professional female athletes. The company continued paying her full contract during her pregnancy, regardless of how often she competed.

And if her contributions aren’t enough, the two-time major champion’s leadership skills should be enough to convince anyone. She represented Team USA in the Solheim Cup as a player in four editions of the competition in 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2017. Years later, in 2021, Lewis served as an assistant captain before taking over the American team in 2023 and 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under her leadership, Lewis introduced greater use of data and analytics into the team’s preparations while reviewing budgets and the role of former captains to improve its overall operations. Given her contributions both on and off the course, it is difficult to argue against her credentials for a potential role as LPGA commissioner.

For now, however, she can add another distinction to her resume: Texas Golf Hall of Famer. Although the honor marks a significant milestone in her career, Lewis admitted that the induction came with a touch of discomfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stacy Lewis doesn’t think she should be in the Texas Golf Hall of Fame

The Texas Golf Hall of Fame already boasts several legendary names, including Angela Stanford, Sandra Palmer and Carol Mann. For Lewis, finding herself in the same company as these golfing greats is an honor, but one that also leaves her feeling a little uncomfortable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think I should be in the same Hall of Fame as them,” Lewis said.

But why? Well, she remembers growing up around Mann at the Woodlands Country Club. According to Lewis, she was terrified of Mann, but that changed when she got to know Mann and others like Judy Rankin deeply.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You look up to them and their records and what they did,” Lewis explained. “As I got older, I got to spend some time with them and talk to them and get to know them. … Getting to know them outside of the game of golf has been probably one of the most special things for me.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever done enough to deserve all the things that they’re in. But I’ll say I’ve done something pretty good if I’m up here on the stage.”

Most would say she did more than “pretty good,” but only time will tell whether it was good enough to lead the LPGA and replace Craig Kessler.