A closing 67 at the Omega European Masters should have ended quietly. Instead, on Sunday, September 6, it ended on a practice putting green in Crans-Montana, where tournament security stepped between two groups. A fan filmed the aftermath, the video reached Reddit, and the DP World Tour was forced to respond. Now, weeks later, Eugenio Chacarra has given his account of what sparked the confrontation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking on the No Laying Up Podcast, Chacarra was asked about the changes to his team, including his decision to part ways with his caddie.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As for what happened in Switzerland, it was more like a moment. You know, when you’re in the arena, you get some emotions. I’m new to it, and I hadn’t really experienced that before…I started with a triple bogey, a very unfortunate triple bogey after a good drive and a layup… On my last four holes, I had a 12-footer for eagle on 15, an eight-footer for birdie on 16, a 12-footer for birdie on 17, and then a three-putt…

“When I signed the card, I wanted to find that guy and tell him, ‘Hey, tell me to my face.’ The caddie got in the middle of it when it wasn’t his business… But he got in the middle and started screaming at me, and then everything went a little wrong…Obviously, it’s on me for confronting a fan when I probably shouldn’t have. I learned my lesson… Everything is sorted now. We talked it out. The European Tour spoke to both of us; they made their decisions, and everything’s good,” Chacarra said with a smile.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chacarra shot 67 that day to finish 16 under, tied for fourth with Ángel Ayora. That left him two shots behind Thriston Lawrence and Paul Casey, who went to a four-hole playoff that Lawrence won. Chacarra played in a group with Ayora and Nacho Elvira, and Ayora’s caddie that week was Adolfo Juan Luna.

Luna had previously been in Chacarra’s bag in October 2022, when the then-22-year-old won LIV Golf Bangkok in just his fifth professional start, earning $4 million. By 2024, Chacarra had hired former Oklahoma State assistant Donnie Darr as his coach and caddie. Luna now works for Ayora, who played alongside Chacarra in that final round at Crans-sur-Sierre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telegraph’s James Corrigan reported that Chacarra and Luna had a long-running dispute over money, though Chacarra did not address it on the podcast. Reports also differ on other details of the confrontation.

In the footage, Chacarra can be heard saying he was hit. Golf Magic quoted a witness who said his father was struck on the lip, while Eat and Sleep Golf cited sources who alleged that Luna was the one assaulted. But neither claim has been confirmed officially.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through it all, DP World Tour kept its response short. A spokesperson said the confrontation involved a player, a caddie, and associates of both parties, and that everyone involved would be spoken to and reminded about their future conduct. No suspension followed. At the Irish Open the following week, organizers placed Chacarra and Ayora on opposite sides of the draw. Chacarra tied for 36th, while Ayora missed the cut.

Perhaps the caddie change was part of a wider team overhaul. Before the 2024 season, Chacarra had also brought in a new trainer, physiotherapist, and nutritionist as he dealt with persistent hip problems. He eventually left LIV after his contract was not renewed for 2025 and rebuilt his career on the DP World Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Switzerland episode has not slowed that rebuild. Chacarra finished second in the Race to Dubai with 4,919 points and topped the list of ten players who earned 2027 PGA Tour cards. He now sits 37th in the world rankings. As the highest finisher among the ten, he also qualifies for a Signature Event and the Charles Schwab Challenge in May.