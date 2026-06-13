‘Starting Second Stage’: Tiger Woods’ GF Vanessa Trump Issues Crucial Health Update Amid Cancer Diagnosis

A few weeks after sharing news about her breast cancer diagnosis, stunning those closest to her, Vanessa Trump says she is preparing for the next phase of treatment. Tiger Woods, who just completed his rehabilitation treatment in Switzerland, returned to Jupiter, Florida, on June 12, for good and will be by her side. Vanessa Trump shared the update the following day via a fresh update on Instagram.

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“I wanted to share an update on my cancer journey, she wrote. “Over the past four weeks, I’ve been recovering from surgery, and I’m grateful to be healing and moving forward. Soon, I’ll be starting the second stage of my treatment. Sending love, strength, and hope to everyone fighting this battle.”

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Doctors operated before her May 20 post. Vanessa Trump revealed her diagnosis after surgery, keeping the details minimal. She spoke nothing about the stage, the prognosis, or the timeline in her post and ended it with a request for privacy. Last month, the 15-time major champion interrupted his rehabilitation program in Switzerland to fly back to Florida to be by her side during her hour of need.

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Kai Trump, her eldest daughter, took to social media, posting a photo of the two of them together and wrote this: “Strongest person I know. Love you.” Ivanka Trump, her former sister-in-law, commented: “Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama.”

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When Vanessa Trump posted her diagnosis, Woods was in Zurich following a court order for inpatient treatment after his March DUI arrest. TMZ photographs showed his Gulfstream touching down at Palm Beach International on May 13, and within hours of landing, he was at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens for Kai Trump’s high school graduation on May 15. He returned to Switzerland on May 24.

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Sources told People he was “completely focused on supporting her during this challenging chapter.” Vanessa Trump had already said it plainly, posting a photo of the two of them on Instagram Stories and calling him her strength through it all.

But Vanessa Trump’s support for Woods has been equally steadfast.

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Vanessa Trump’s support for Tiger Woods ran both ways

When Woods’ arrest made headlines in March, Vanessa Trump posted a photo of the pair on April 3 with the caption “Love you,” a direct answer to the speculation. She has been there for him despite managing five children and her own life. Her support did not come through a press conference but through her physical presence and her social media shout-outs.

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People reported that the couple’s relationship remains strong and they are happy to be back together following Woods’ return from Switzerland. That’s the picture as of now: Vanessa Trump moving forward with her second line of treatment and Woods back in Switzerland, continuing his recovery and standing by her.