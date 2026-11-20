Sometimes, silence can be more intimidating than trash talk. Ernie Els experienced that firsthand during the final round of the 2000 U.S. Open. As Tiger Woods marched towards a historic 15-shot victory, the two barely acknowledged each other. Not a single word passed between them throughout the day. It was a clear reminder of just how much fear Woods could put into his rivals at his peak. But 26 years later, the atmosphere on tour seems very different. Justin Thomas has now offered a glimpse into how things have changed.

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Asked on the Fitz & Whit show about the old idea that players weren’t allowed to be friends, Thomas said: “…not talking to anybody, stay in your own lane kind of thing… was kind of before my time. At least from the stories I hear.”

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He wasn’t taking a shot at anyone. He was relaying history he never lived, and the framing about Tiger came from the host’s question.

Thomas is not the first to notice the shift. Hank Haney once said Woods was different from the Jordan Spieths and Justin Thomases, “who are chummy with each other”. Rory McIlroy said in 2019 that Woods earlier in his career didn’t take the camaraderie as seriously as he later did. Woods himself pushed back in 2012: “I got along pretty good with the guys in my era.”

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Here is what keeps Thomas’s view from being soft. Friendship doesn’t dull his edge. “I want to beat my closest friends that I have in the world arguably more than I want to beat somebody I don’t like,” he said. “It might be for different reasons, but you know, we’re all competitors here, right?”

The rivalry between Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth is a good example of this. At the 2017 Dell Technologies Championship, Thomas shot a final-round 66 to beat his longtime friend by three strokes. But being friends never made him less competitive. He once explained his mindset clearly:

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“I never want to lose to any of my friends, especially my best friends.”

For Thomas, friendship and competition could go hand in hand.

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Interestingly, Thomas shares a close friendship with Woods himself. The two are neighbors in Jupiter, Florida, and their relationship is far more relaxed than the image Woods once had on the course.

Thomas even admitted, “I view him as one of my buddies. I needle him.”

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In 2020, Thomas called Woods on FaceTime from East Lake to show him the course after Woods missed the Tour Championship. Just two minutes later, Woods called him back, wearing his green jacket.

It is a side of Woods that fans rarely saw during his dominant years. The player who once seemed distant from his rivals is now comfortable joking around with younger stars. Perhaps the change in golf’s atmosphere is not just because of the players who followed him. Woods himself may have played a part in it. In 2019, Golf Digest even explored this change in an article titled “Dissecting the Softer, Gentler Tiger Woods.”

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Thomas made the comments ahead of Black Friday’s Farmers Insurance Skins Game. He will make his Skins debut after serving as a guest analyst last year, joined by Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark and rookie Jackson Koivun. They will play for a $4 million purse at Atlantic Fields Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. Coverage starts Nov. 27 at 9 a.m. ET on Prime Video.

The format suits the theme. Each hole carries a dollar value, and tied holes roll over to raise the stakes. Last year, Keegan Bradley won 11 skins and $2.1 million at Panther National. A skins game rewards friends who enjoy beating each other.

Not every friendship has survived modern golf, though. Hudson Swafford said of the LIV split, “Definitely there were some friendships fractured.” Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour this year makes his table talk with Thomas worth watching.

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Thomas closed with his own verdict: “I think the game of golf is in a great place and it’s changing in a good way.” Whether you prefer the silent standoff of 2000 or today’s banter-filled rounds, the shift is real. Fans now get access to personalities that earlier eras kept hidden.

On Black Friday, four players will try to take each other’s money, and they will probably enjoy it. Tiger’s era produced fear. This one produces stories. For fans, that might be the better trade.