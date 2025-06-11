‘Stay Out of His Way’: Jordan Spieth’s Caddie Speaks Up After Tense Moment Between the Pair Came to Light

In 2015, Jordan Spieth wasn’t just playing golf—he was rewriting history. At just 22, he conquered Augusta National with the composure of a veteran, tying Tiger Woods’ 72-hole scoring record at the Masters. Two months later, he outlasted Dustin Johnson in a nerve-shredding finale at the U.S. Open, becoming the youngest to win both majors in the same year since 1922. But behind the fireworks was a quieter force—Michael Greller, his caddie and trusted compass. While Spieth wore his heart on his sleeve, narrating every shot like a live podcast, Greller chose silence, timing, and an almost psychic sense of when to speak. Their odd-couple chemistry made them one of golf’s most fascinating and fiery duos.

In a recent Golf.com interview, Greller revisited their iconic U.S. Open win and reflected on his low-key role. “I’m trying to figure out: is he angry, is he nervous,” Greller told golf reporter Dylan Dethier. “Because sometimes conversation is just going to upset him even more.” His strategy is simple when Spieth is locked in: “A lot of times it’s just stay out of his way… He’s particularly—if he’s playing really well—the last thing I want to do is get him… get me talking too much.”

Greller admits he prefers being behind the scenes. “The last thing I want to do is be part of the story because it’s about Jordan,” he said. “Frankly I don’t like to talk about my story ’cause I’m fortunate just to be riding along with Jordan.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Speaking about Jordan recently, he said, “Yeah. You know all the success he’s had as a golfer. I mean, really hasn’t changed him at all. He still treats people the right way. He’s, you know, doesn’t live this like he just lives a pretty simple life, quite frankly. And, um, he’s got the same people around him, same friends, you know.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, this candid insight arrived just days after a now-viral exchange between Spieth and Greller had golf fans buzzing.

Golf fans rallied behind Greller after heated exchange caught on camera

Jordan Spieth’s 2025 season has been streaky at best—strong top-five finishes at the WM Phoenix Open and CJ CUP Byron Nelson, but no podiums. Heading into the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, he noted, “I feel great, this is my fifth week in a row – hardly ever, maybe done that once before.” Still, fatigue may be catching up with him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In Thursday’s first round, Spieth bogeyed three of the first nine holes, and frustration boiled over on the 5th tee. Caught on PGA TOUR cameras, Greller calmly suggested a strategy: “Let’s just hit it right here.” Spieth, visibly agitated, fired back: “I don’t wanna hit it right there… because I’m hitting good shots, and they’re getting absolutely boned so far, so I can’t accept it.”

The tense moment quickly went viral, prompting a wave of sympathy for Greller. “Michael Greller has the patience of a school teacher,” one commentator remarked. But Greller’s trademark calm prevailed. Spieth ultimately birdied the hole, proving the moment didn’t derail them entirely. And once again, Greller’s quiet support showed why he remains one of the most respected caddies in the game—even when his player’s emotions threaten to steal the spotlight.