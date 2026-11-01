‘Staying Off Twitter’: Billy Horschel Fires Back at ‘Worst’ Gators Fans After Tough Loss

Billy Horschel has a message for frustrated Florida Gators fans. He has bluntly put it that supporting a team means standing behind its players through difficult stretches, too. After Florida’s 27-8 defeat to No. 3 Georgia on October 31, the PGA Tour star announced he would step away from social media for the next 24-48 hours, expressing frustration with what he called the “worst” section of the Gator fanbase.

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“Staying off twitter the next 24-48 hours. Don’t care to hear/see from the worst of Gator fans. Our football team is still a work in progress. They showed heart and fight the whole game. Mental mistakes and penalties hurt us. The future is still bright!! #GoGators🐊” he wrote in an X post.

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His comments came after a difficult afternoon for Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Gators struggled to find their footing against Georgia. They fell behind 24-0 before finally getting on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.

However, Horschel’s message focused less on defending the result and more on challenging the negativity directed at the players. He acknowledged Florida’s mistakes while asking supporters to keep perspective on a program still developing under head coach Jon Sumrall.

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Florida entered the October 31 rivalry matchup ranked No. 17, while Georgia held the No. 3 spot. The Bulldogs controlled much of the contest. They earned their sixth consecutive victory in the rivalry.

The defeat left the Gators at 5-3 overall and 3-3 in SEC play. Their offensive struggles were evident throughout the first half, as they failed to score in the first two quarters.

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The statistics also explain Billy Horschel’s reference to mental mistakes and penalties. Florida committed four turnovers and eight penalties for 78 yards, compared with Georgia’s four penalties for 32 yards.

Several costly moments made the difference.

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One particularly damaging sequence involved Jaden Edgecombe, who was penalized for roughing the kicker on a fourth-and-15 punt. Instead of gaining possession after the punt, Georgia got another chance and scored on a one-yard touchdown run by Nate Frazier.

Another penalty involving Cormani McClain extended a Georgia possession. The Bulldogs capitalized with an 81-yard touchdown drive, further widening the gap.

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Florida also struggled with turnovers. Demello Jones intercepted Aaron Philo’s pass intended for Eric Singleton Jr. A subsequent unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty pushed Georgia’s starting position to the Gators’ 17-yard line.

Still, there were moments of resistance. Linebacker Myles Graham recovered a fumble, and Florida eventually found the end zone on a two-yard quarterback keeper by Tramell Jones Jr. The touchdown, accompanied by a successful two-point conversion, gave the Gators their only points of the afternoon.

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That late effort helps explain Horschel’s praise for the players’ determination, even as the final score reflected a one-sided contest.

Billy Horschel’s reaction to the Georgia defeat was not an isolated expression of frustration with Florida’s online fan culture. Just three weeks earlier, he had publicly addressed the same issue, urging Gators supporters to stop spreading rumors and remain behind the coaching staff and players.

Following Florida’s 38-19 defeat to South Carolina on October 10, the American Horschel published a longer message addressed to Gator Nation. The post came amid growing frustration surrounding the team’s performances, including criticism of defensive coordinator Brad White and questions about the program’s direction under Sumrall.

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He opened his message with a direct appeal to supporters:

“To all Gator Nation, its fans and supporters. We need to stay positive and continue to have an optimistic outlook on our football program. What we can’t do and need to stop is this bickering, false rumor spreading, gossiping type of crap.”

Horschel also expressed confidence in the coaching leadership, writing:

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“I believe we have the right guy captaining the ship and the players to follow his lead.”

He then urged fans to stop contributing to speculation on social media.

Rather than abandoning his support for Florida, Billy Horschel appears to be drawing a distinction between criticizing the team’s performance and attacking the people working to improve it.

Why Billy Horschel’s support carries weight among Gators fans

Billy Horschel’s connection to Florida goes well beyond his interest in college football. The eight-time PGA Tour winner has a long history with the university and remains closely associated with its athletic community.

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He played for the Florida men’s golf team from 2006 through 2009, becoming one of the program’s most successful collegiate golfers. During that period, he earned three first-team All-American selections and was named SEC Player of the Year in both 2007 and 2009.

His association with the university continued after his playing career. On February 16, 2022, Florida announced that Horschel had joined its men’s golf coaching staff as a volunteer assistant coach under head coach J.C. Deacon.

At the time, Horschel spoke about his enthusiasm for contributing to the program and helping its players develop.

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He also revealed that he and his wife, Brittany, had previously discussed the possibility of him coaching at Florida after his PGA Tour career ended.

Billy Horschel’s latest message does not suggest that Florida’s performance against Georgia should be overlooked. His acknowledgment of mental mistakes and penalties makes that clear.

The PGA Tour star may be stepping away from Twitter temporarily, but his position on the Gators remains clear. Criticism of poor performances is understandable, but patience and support should not disappear after a tough loss.