‘Stick to YouTube’: Bryson DeChambeau Shown No Mercy After Missing the Cut at Augusta National

As the 2026 Masters Tournament, the golf community had high hopes from Bryson DeChambeau. He was fresh off two back-to-back victories at Singapore and South Africa. His rise was prominent, and his rivalry with Rory McIlroy quickly became the talk of the town. But a single mess up by the 18th hole on the second day shut down all of those talks. Instead, it gave rise to extreme criticism against DeChambeau as he missed the cut for the weekend rounds.

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The goof up happened at the final hole when he fell victim to a troublesome bunker. He was three-over as he entered the bunker, and needed to make a bogey to make the cut. Instead, he exited with a triple bogey and made the hole in seven shots on a par four. The round ended with a total of 2, leaving DeChambeau two shots over the cut line of 4-over, finishing at T60.

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This was a major upset, not just for DeChambeau but also for fans who supported him over McIlroy in their rivalry. Their rivalry peaked back in 2025, when they had a verbal altercation on the 9th hole. That unrest became even more intriguing when McIlroy simply scoffed at DeChambeau’s suggestion of a tee throw to decide on who should go first to putt on the 9th.

On top of that, the world number two gave him a cold shoulder in the final round last year. For Rory McIlroy, the focus was on winning the Masters Tournament (that he did) and not making friends. Which is why DeChambeau was more keen on beating McIlroy at Augusta National.

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DeChambeau recently said, “Do I respect him [McIlroy] as an individual? 100 percent. Do I want to beat him every time I see him? Absolutely. There’s no question about it. But I think that’s what’s so brilliant about the game of golf is that juxtaposition, having that sportsmanlike respect and then wanting to just absolutely beat the living you-know-what out of him.”

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But while Bryson DeChambeau missed the cut, McIlroy remained at the top of the leaderboard. Unlike the LIV Golfer, the reigning champion hit nine birdies in the second round, with just two bogeys on fifth and tenth. He’s sporting a 12-under 132 through the two rounds to lead the field. And yes, he’s the solo leader right now.

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And soon after the news of DeChambeau’s triple bogey went viral, netizens began to react and express their disappointment.

Fans bash Bryson DeChambeau as he misses the cut at the 2026 Masters Tournament

Many seemed to believe that DeChambeau is well past his prime and in decline. Despite his exceptional performance at the recent LIV Golf events, the Masters Tournament served as a sobering reminder for all of us.

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One fan commented, “Bryson Dechambeau is washed. Absolutely terrible. Stick to YouTube golf and your little Liv games you bum.”

Meanwhile, many others put the blame on LIV Golf for DeChambeau’s decline. Previously, the Saudi-backed league hosted 54-hole events. And staying on the top of the leaderboard in those events was comparatively easier. But all of that changed drastically during the challenging course at Augusta. It would have been different if DeChambeau was the only LIV Golfer suffering at Augusta National.

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Well, Bubba Watson, Cameron Smith, Carlos Ortiz, and Tom McKibbin also missed the cut in the second round at the Masters. The top performer at LIV Golf, Jon Rahm, is at T47 with four-over 148 written over his scorecard.

A comment read, “I just watched every shot of Bryson DeChambeau choking it down 18. Don’t they have bunkers in the Saudi league.” Another fan added, “This Liv Golf nonsense needs to stop because it’s kicking off the edge of some of the greatest players. It’s a f—— gimmick. Bryson DeChambeau needs to sign back with the PGA and play some real fucking golf. He is supposed to be whiping the floor with Rory.”

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Back in November 2020, during an interview with Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis, DeChambeau revealed that he looked at Augusta National as a par 67 course. The reason? He could reach the par fives without any hassle. And if the conditions remain the same, he could actually achieve that feat. But alas! Augusta National isn’t just another course. Even though his personal par went five strokes below the official par of 72, Augusta has bunkers and intimidating water bodies to change that story.

Reflecting on that six-year-old comment, a fan wrote, “What a close for the YouTube boy Bryson “Par 67” DeChambeau at Augusta National. It’s just not his tournament lol.” Another fan commented, “Bryson DeChambeau, “Augusta is a par 68 for me.” Also Bryson – misses the cut.”

It’s certainly a missed opportunity for Bryson DeChambeau, and he’ll definitely want to bounce back again. But on the other hand, McIlroy is getting closer to becoming a Masters champion for the second consecutive season. How will that affect the rivalry between the two?