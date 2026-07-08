‘Still Being Punished’: Harris English Defends Ex-Convict Caddie After Fresh UK Entry Blow

Harris English’s caddie, Eric Larson, remains barred from entering the UK because of a decade‑old federal drug conviction. In 1996, he was caught sending co—e to friends in the Midwest and had to serve 10 years and three months in jail. But despite serving his time in prison, he is still facing some punishment. The new UK Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) regime treats that sentence as grounds for automatic refusal. English has been vocal about the situation. Last year, he called it a “bit silly,” and this time he has spoken once again after Larson was denied entry to the Scottish Open and the 2026 Open Championship.

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“It just seems that he’s still being punished for something he did a long time ago, and to me, he paid his price spending 10 years in prison, and he’s still being hurt for that, and he’s gotten his life turned around. He’s an integral part of my team, and he’s helped me out tremendously over the last nine years, and it’s just disappointing that he can’t come over and be on the bag,” Harris English said to Ben Parsons of Today’s Golfer.

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The 36-year-old professional also pointed out that Larson had already been to the UK many times during their nine-year-long golfer-caddie partnership. However, the issues arose in 2025 because of the ETA. Since early 2025, U.S. citizens and other non-visa nationals have been required to hold an ETA to enter the UK. But under Home Office guidance, officials can deny ETA applications for convictions of offenses punishable by 12 months or more.

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When Larson couldn’t secure an ETA visa last year, he hired London‑based firm Bates Wells, which assisted him in working around the ETA’s visa system. Apart from that, he also worked with Miami‑based visa processor VFS Global to fast‑track a standard six‑month visitor visa. However, even that application got rejected. In fact, the PGA Tour and the R&A wrote vouching letters for him, and English reached out to the US Ambassador to the UK, but it was all in vain.

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English says the same thing happened once again this year.

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“He went through the same process, hired a lawyer and went through all the correct things to do to try to get approved for his visa, and unfortunately it got refused again. He knew what to expect and getting ahead of it a little earlier, he paid for it to get expedited. It really wasn’t expedited. He only found out that he got refused maybe a day before he was coming over here.”

English noted that Larson was informed about the denial only a day or two before his flight. So, he didn’t even have much time to respond to the situation.

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This is a major drawback not just for Larson but for English, too. Last year, English finished runner-up at the Open Championship, behind Scottie Scheffler, his best performance after the Farmers Insurance Open (first). But besides that, three of the five PGA Tour titles he has won have come with Larson on the bag: 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, 2021 Travelers Championship, and 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. The American professional, therefore, even vouched for him.

“He has so much credibility. I’ll stand by that man for anything. He’s done a lot for my career. We’ve been together for nine years, and I hate it that he’s not able to come over here.”

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But while both hate it, they were prepared—last year taught them to expect this. Therefore, English had arrived in the UK with a Plan B. For the 2026 Scottish Open, he has reached out to Geno Bonnalie to cover Larson’s duties. He has previously caddied for Joel Dahmen. As for the Open Championship, he follows last year’s routine. His putting coach, Ramon Bescansa, will take on the caddie role at Royal Birkdale.