‘Still Hating’: Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Sims Speaks Out as She Can’t Escape Troll Messages

On April 11, 2026, Jena Sims, Brooks Koepka’s wife, had posted a picture of herself from Augusta, wearing a dark green ribbed crop top that showed a few inches of her midriff. The post collected 11,500 likes and 241 comments, with many praising the look. But not everyone felt that way, and apparently, some still do not.

A user called “Mom3BoysTN” had commented “no” on her photo from Augusta. The golfer’s wife took a screenshot of the comment and posted it on her IG Stories on May 23, captioning it, “If anyone was curious, the Karens are still hating on my master’s outfits.”

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When the backlash first hit, Sims did not stay quiet. On her Instagram, she said, “I can almost guarantee that no one in my comments section has ever been to the Masters. This is my 10th or 11th year. I can assure you that not a single person out there was upset with two to three inches of my midriff showing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jena Sims Koepka (@jenamsims) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

But this isn’t the first time Sims faced backlash for her outfits.

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In January 2026, at the Farmers Insurance Open, a commenter asked, “Wow, how can your hubby let you be online like this??” Sims replied, “I found one that doesn’t require permission.” Then, in April 2025, critics called one of her golf photoshoot outfits “tacky” and said she was a poor representative of women golfers.

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In fact, in 2024, at the Toronto International Film Festival, where photographers clicked her and Koepka together, Sims received comments like, “Jena’s dress needs help. Why do we need to see her chest?” But she shut her haters down with her reply: “And because I can 😎🍼.”

Notably, the body comments have followed her even longer than that. During her pregnancy, Sims told Us Weekly she did not start showing until around six months. She revealed that she always doubted herself because people said she looked pregnant. She said it felt “almost like a form of body-shaming,” adding that being married to a public figure put her body under a level of scrutiny most people never experience.

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Sims has never gone silent—she fires back, then moves on, continuing to shine.

Jena Sims in her own element

Beyond all the trolls, Sims has continued to show up exactly as herself. At the 2026 PGA Championship, she was seen in a Nike plaid Masters gifting set with a Hermes belt, her best diamond necklace, and sunglasses from her Disc eyewear collaboration.

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That confidence goes back to 2023, when Sims walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway eight months pregnant with her son, Crew. She used her rookie appearance in the publication to push back against what pregnancy is supposed to look like in the modelling world.

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She has returned to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit every year since. And for this year’s issue, she has been shooting in Mexico, Bermuda, and, more recently, her home state of Florida. Four consecutive appearances for someone the internet keeps trying to shame off the timeline says a lot.

At 37, Sims is more visible than ever, seemingly unbothered by the criticism. The same woman getting one-word hate comments on her Masters photos is also gracing SI Swimsuit for the fourth straight year. The Karen can hate all they want; she doesn’t seem to care.