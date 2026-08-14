‘Still Haven’t Beat Him’: Si Woo Kim Opens Up About His Frustrating Record Against Scottie Scheffler

Si Woo Kim has never beaten Scottie Scheffler at their home course, not even after asking him for a two-stroke handicap. A few months ago, at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Royal Oaks Country Club friends and neighbors Si Woo Kim and Scottie Scheffler were paired together for multiple rounds. While Kim finished ahead of Scheffler at the end of Sunday’s round, he seems to have developed a bit of a record of his own when the two aren’t competing in front of a crowd. And, as Kim admitted during a recent chat with Patrick McDonald on Golf on CBS, it has started to frustrate him.

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“I still haven’t beaten him yet at my home course,” Kim said. “I tied twice, and other than that, I’ve never beaten him. He’s unbeatable, he never misses inside 10 feet. His highest round was like 64. I can’t beat it.”

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When asked whether he had sought a handicap advantage to make their matches more even, Si Woo Kim admitted that he had asked Scheffler for two strokes. Even that, however, hasn’t been enough to give him the edge. Kim jokingly added that he would rather lose money than ask for an even bigger advantage.

Notably, after moving to Dallas, Kim turned to Scheffler for help getting into Royal Oaks Country Club. With the World No. 1’s assistance, the South Korean eventually became a member. Since then, the pair have regularly played casual rounds and practice sessions together, building a close friendship in the process.

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Kim revealed that during their first few months of playing together, he didn’t know Scheffler particularly well and was initially “shy” around him. As their friendship grew, however, so did the competitive banter, with the duo now regularly engaging in “trash talk.”

They have also been known to compete for money during their private rounds.

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Their friendship has spilled over into official competition, too. In addition to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Kim and Scheffler were paired together in the final Sunday grouping at The American Express, a tournament Scheffler went on to win. Earlier this year, Kim reflected on being paired with the World No. 1 during the Nelson event and shared his thoughts on playing with his buddy.

“It’s just always fun to play with him,” Si Woo Kim said. “We have a joke with each other and a little bit of trash talk. Yeah, I always love to play with him, and I always learn a lot from him every time during a practice round or a tournament day. So, yeah, it is always great to be paired with him.”

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For now, they are playing in separate groups at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Kim is tied for 35th place after two rounds, as the World No. 1 has breached T10 at the time of writing.

The gap shows up in official rounds together, too, not just their private matches. Television broadcast data from a prior pairing at the PGA Championship put Scheffler’s average score across 11 official rounds played alongside Kim at 65, and that CJ CUP Byron Nelson pairing referenced above ended the same way: Kim built a five-shot lead through 36 holes, only for Wyndham Clark to run him down with a final-round 60 while Scheffler also closed the gap, leaving Kim to finish third.

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Scheffler has offered some insight into why the numbers favor him even in relaxed settings, crediting Kim’s talent rather than any weakness in his game. Reflecting on the competition he faced from Kim after winning The American Express, Scheffler said, “Si Woo has so much talent. He’s so good at golf,” framing the outcome as simply a case of him finishing tournaments out the way he’s built his career on doing. If anything, the imbalance hasn’t cooled the friendship; Scheffler has said he actively enjoys the pairings, noting during the CJ CUP Byron Nelson week that it’s “good for the community to have two guys that are local up there on the leaderboard.”

But this comes after Si Woo Kim made headlines for different reasons.

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Google Maps mix-up sent Si Woo Kim into Canada

Before the Rocket Classic in Detroit, the South Korean golfer was simply hoping to grab some Korean barbecue after being invited out by fellow PGA Tour player Michael Kim. But a small Google Maps mix-up sent the four-time PGA Tour winner in a very different direction.

Si Woo Kim entered the restaurant’s name into the app, only to find himself approaching a bridge toward Canada. Michael Kim later shared the hilarious story on social media, writing, “Never a dull moment with Si Woo,” before adding, “Thanks for the content my guy.”

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Things became even more complicated when Si Woo Kim realized he didn’t have his passport. A U.S. border officer told him he had to cross into Canada and speak with Canadian border officials before turning around. After eight officers questioned him and checked his car, he was finally allowed through.

Yet, the good thing is the night ended with Korean barbecue “about 90 minutes later” than planned.

Having said that, the numbers suggest Si Woo Kim’s two goals at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, winning and finally beating Scottie Scheffler in the process, may again fall short: even with a two-stroke handicap, Kim has only tied him twice, never won. The more telling storyline is what’s next: Kim enters the week 6th in the FedEx Cup standings and in strong position to advance regardless of this week’s result, while Scheffler remains the favorite to run the table to Atlanta. Their real rematch is more likely to happen back at Royal Oaks than on a leaderboard this week.