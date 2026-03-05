‘Still Hurts’: Phil Mickelson in Mourning as Legendary Football Coach Lou Holtz Dies at Age 89

Lou Holtz, the legendary college football coach who addressed the United States Ryder Cup team and inspired their 2008 victory at Valhalla Golf Club, passed away peacefully at home on March 4, 2026. His son Skip Holtz announced the news, and Phil Mickelson was among the first in the golf world to respond.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. His speech to Team USA at the 2008 Ryder Cup was the best I’ve ever heard and still impacts me today. I’m so appreciative of the small amount of time we shared, and I know you feel grateful to have had so much with him. It still hurts, though, and I’m so sorry,” Mickelson wrote.

Mickelson was one of the 12 golfers competing at Valhalla in 2008. On Wednesday afternoon, he walked the course with the groups, including Mickelson’s, watched them play, and spoke to each player. By the time the team met that evening, Holtz was no outsider. He had already spent the day with the men he would address. Holtz’s message had a lasting effect.

A couple of years later, Holtz was at Augusta coming up No. 8. Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Keegan Bradley were going down No. 2. Lefty came over and told Holtz that it was the best speech he’s ever heard, and he still remembers the word WIN.

The essence of Holtz’s speech was to enjoy it. He reminded golfers that they got there because they’re good. They didn’t win the lottery; they earned it. Holtz asked them to remember the word “win.” It stands for “What’s Important Now.”

“You just hit a great drive; what’s important now? Figure out the next shot. You hit a bad drive. What’s important now? I told them they should not feel any pressure playing in the Ryder Cup. Pressure is when you have to do something you’re not prepared to do,” Holtz shared with Golf.com, regarding his speech.

Azinger used the WIN framework in real time during the match. With Cink and Campbell four down after six holes, he repeated Holtz’s advice at the seventh tee: focus on the next hole. The pair responded, turned the match around, and won against Poulter and Rose.

Even after the U.S. loss at Bethpage Black in 2025, Mickelson posted on X that the Ryder Cup should look at leadership from outside golf, naming Coach K and Lou Holtz. And to think that Lou Holtz’s encounter with golf was accidental.

He was hired at William & Mary as an assistant football coach. To give him $300 extra, they made me the golf coach, too. He didn’t even know how to keep score. His only job was to make sure they didn’t get in an accident to or from the match. Eventually, he became a head coach and ended up at N.C. State in 1972. That was when he really started playing.

Lou Holtz had a tip for Tiger Woods

Lou Holtz played with Tiger Woods. He thinks Paul Azinger made the greatest comment on Woods, saying that everyone wants to swing like Tiger, except Tiger, and the coach agrees. If Holtz ever had a chance to coach the 15x major winner, he would tell him that all he has to do is eliminate the bad shots.

“The one thing I notice is that he bobs his head up and down when he hits bad shots. As you get older, you can’t hit it as far, so do what your body allows you to do. He hits so many great shots. People who are writing him off are making a huge mistake because all he has to do is eliminate the bad shots,” Holtz said.

A little peak in the life of legendary Lou Holtz

Lou Holtz was born on January 6, 1937, in Follansbee, West Virginia. Over five decades, he coached at six college programs and finished with a career record of 249-132-7. He remains the only coach in college football history to take six different teams to bowl games and lead four of them to a final top 15 ranking. His coaching journey started at William and Mary in 1969, continued through NC State, Arkansas, and Minnesota, and then brought him to the program that would define his legacy.

At Notre Dame, Holtz led the Fighting Irish to a perfect 12-0 season and a national championship in 1988 after a Fiesta Bowl win. He introduced the “Play Like A Champion” sign inside the locker room, a tradition that continues for Notre Dame players today. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008 and retired from coaching after the 2004 season with a record that stands out in college football.

Skip Holtz described his father’s influence as significant. Mickelson’s comments on X showed what that meant inside the Ryder Cup team room. The 2008 win was credited to the players and the captain, but the Wednesday before the event also belonged to a football coach whose simple question lasted longer than the moment itself.