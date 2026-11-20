Jim Nantz walked into a clubhouse expecting to share grief. Instead, he became the bearer of devastating news. Days after longtime NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks died suddenly at age 64, the CBS Sports voice admitted he is still struggling to process the loss. In an emotional interview with Front Office Sports, Nantz described himself as “still numb” while recounting an unexpected encounter at The Bear’s Club in South Florida.

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Nantz explained that his phone began filling with messages about Hicks’ passing while he was filming commercials with Jack Nicklaus and Nicklaus’ longtime manager, Scott Tolley. Assuming the 18-time major champion had already heard the news, Nantz walked into the main clubhouse to offer his condolences. “My phone started blowing up,” Nantz said. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God, Dan Hicks has passed away.’”

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The Clubhouse Exchange

Nantz greeted Nicklaus with an embrace, fully expecting the two friends to mourn their mutual colleague together. “I walked up and gave him a big hug,” Nantz said. “I said, ‘Jack, I’m so devastated by the news.’”

Instead of sharing in the sorrow, Nicklaus looked puzzled and asked a two-word question that stopped Nantz in his tracks. “By what?” Nicklaus asked. Realizing he had unintentionally become the person breaking the tragedy to one of golf’s greatest icons, Nantz had to deliver the update directly, recalling, “I said, ‘Dan passed away last night.’”

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Hicks’ Death and Broadcast Legacy

Hicks died on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, at Greenwich Hospital in Greenwich, Connecticut, at age 64. Reports citing the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that he died from multifocal pneumonia alongside pulmonary edema, an upper respiratory infection, and autoimmune hemolytic anemia. He is survived by his wife, ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, whom he married in 1994, and their three daughters, Ellery, Hannah and Riley.

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Over a 34-year career at NBC Sports that began in 1992, Hicks served as the network’s lead golf play-by-play voice starting in 2000, calling U.S. Opens, Ryder Cups, Open Championships and The Players Championship alongside longtime partner Johnny Miller and later Paul Azinger. Beyond golf, the University of Arizona graduate covered 16 Olympic Games, anchored Notre Dame football broadcasts and called NBA, NFL and figure skating events.

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Nicklaus and Nantz Remember a Friend

After learning of the loss, Nicklaus shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, writing that he and his wife Barbara were “shocked and saddened” by the passing of their good friend. Nicklaus praised Hicks as a “consummate professional” and noted that his interviews always felt like easy conversations between old friends. Having spent decades covering golf’s biggest stages, including several of Nicklaus’ final major appearances, Hicks built genuine bonds with the players he interviewed.

Nantz also shared a favorite off-air memory of Hicks, calling him a “first-class guy” and a gifted impressionist. Nantz recalled a time when Hicks carried on an entire conversation with him while secretly mimicking Nantz’s own smooth broadcast voice. Though they worked in competing booths at CBS and NBC for decades, Nantz’s raw emotion underscored how deeply Hicks was loved across the golf world.