John Daly has never hidden his emotions, and even after decades in professional golf, some defeats remain hard for him to forget. One opponent, in particular, still occupies an uncomfortable place in his memory. Speaking to Sean Hannity on his podcast, Daly revealed that playoff defeats from Vijay Singh have lingered with him.

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“The thing that sucks about my life in golf is I’m so pissed Vijay [Singh] beat me in every playoff I ever played him. Tiger [Woods] beat me in a playoff. You ask Jack Nicklaus. If you look at Jack Nicklaus’ record, the 2nds that he had is unbelievable. I mean, if there had been 20 or 30 more of those that became first place, he’d have won 30 majors; 40 majors maybe. That’s the ones we look at. We love the wins, don’t get me wrong, but the 2nds- what did I do wrong to finish second? It still pisses me off, Vijay,” John Daly said on the Hang Out with Sean Hannity podcast.

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His recollection was accompanied by another admission that captured his competitive mindset. When asked whether those defeats still bothered him, Daly did not hesitate.

“Losing always sticks with you,” he said.

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The most significant documented playoff between John Daly and Singh took place at the 2005 Shell Houston Open at Redstone Golf Club in Humble, Texas.

Both golfers finished regulation at 13-under-par 275, forcing a sudden-death playoff. Singh carded rounds of 64, 71, 70, and 70, while Daly posted 68, 67, 73, and 67.

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Daly had produced an impressive final-round comeback to force the extra hole. Starting the day tied for sixth, he finished with a 67, making birdies on three of his final four holes, including the 17th and 18th.

The late charge gave him another opportunity to win, but the playoff did not unfold as he had hoped.

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On the par-4 18th, Singh found the right rough with his tee shot. Daly, meanwhile, opted for an aggressive fairway-metal approach off the tee, but his shot found the water.

After taking a penalty drop, Daly struggled to recover, sending his next shot beyond the green. Singh capitalized on the situation, making par to secure the victory.

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The victory also carried historical significance for Singh. He became the first player to win consecutive Shell Houston Open titles and secured his third Houston victory in four years.

Daly was understandably disappointed, although he still found reasons to appreciate his performance.

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“I’m proud of myself for coming back like that and hitting some shots when I needed to,” he said after the tournament. However, he also admitted, “I wished I could have done better in the playoff.”

The Houston playoff was not the only occasion when Singh stood between Daly and a tournament victory.

At the 2004 Buick Open, Singh defeated Daly by a single stroke after producing a four-round total of 23-under 265 at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

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Daly finished at 22-under 266, after mounting an impressive challenge during the final round.

The crowd backed Daly throughout the tournament. Singh, however, remained composed and responded with a five-under 67 to secure his fourth victory of the season.

Although this was not a playoff defeat, it adds context to Daly’s frustration.

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As Daly noted, Tiger Woods also beat him in a playoff, at the 2005 WGC-American Express Championship.

Daly entered the final round with a one-shot lead and looked well positioned to secure another victory. However, Woods produced a comeback that forced a playoff, with both golfers finishing regulation at 10-under 270.

The contest extended to a second extra hole, where Daly’s chances of winning disappeared after a costly putting mistake.

He missed a short par putt from approximately three feet, allowing Woods to claim the title.

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The defeat was particularly painful because Daly had been so close to finishing the tournament on top. It also meant that his 2005 season included two high-profile playoff losses, one to Singh and another to Woods.

During the Hannity conversation, Daly’s comments suggested his frustration wasn’t necessarily directed at Singh personally. Instead, he seemed more bothered by the opportunities he missed and the feeling that he could have turned those moments into victories.

His PGA Tour profile shows four runner-up finishes. On the other hand, as Daly noted, Nicklaus has 58 second-place finishes, many at major championships, including the 1981 Masters and the 1982 US Open.

John Daly has had five PGA Tour wins. But the numbers do little to diminish the frustration Daly expressed during the interview. He sees those moments as unfinished business. As his comments made clear, winning may bring satisfaction, but the memory of losing can last much longer.