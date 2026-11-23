Travis Smyth competed in the first and the final tournament in LIV Golf, before the breakaway league’s plans for a LIV Golf 2.0 failed to materialize. The development has left Smyth disappointed, as LIV allowed him to travel around the world for tournaments. More importantly, its global schedule allowed him to regularly return home. But with the league now seemingly gone, Smyth has been left reflecting on what he stands to lose.

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“I still wish it was around,” Smyth told Fox Sports. “I loved it. I believed in it. I thought it was great fun as a player. Travelling to those countries, it meant that I could be in Sydney, Australia a little bit more. I love that sort of idea. I kind of envisioned that a little bit. But it’s gone now. I don’t know for what reasons.”

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The word on the street was that LIV Golf had failed to secure enough player commitments to convince prospective investor BC Partners to inject $300 million into the venture after they filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. However, Smyth has now sparked fresh rumors about the rebel league, which appears to hint that LIV Golf’s story may not be over just yet.

“I guess ultimately the bigger players, not enough of them, signed up for whatever reason,” he said. “But hope it comes back. Actually, I heard a rumour that the leading investor dude, Ted [Goldthorpe], from BC Partners, is still trying to buy it, so it might come back in the future.”

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As the Financial Times previously reported, BC Partners was exploring a different route to bring the league back in 2027 by seeking to acquire a $50 million bankruptcy loan from Saudi Arabia’s PIF, which currently controls LIV’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The revised proposal could involve a smaller league with a reduced schedule, alongside additional PIF funding to settle outstanding vendor claims.

BC Partners reportedly believes there are still enough players interested in competing in a LIV successor, although it remains unclear whether PIF or LIV officials would entertain the proposal. However, there are no official reports confirming that Goldthorpe is actively trying to buy the league. While Smyth’s rumors could turn out to be true, he looks back at his time in the league fondly.

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“My experience was amazing, obviously. I was playing at the time, Asian Tour, a tour that only feeds into LIV. The only pathway forward. So that’s what I was always striving for,” Smyth said. “I’m super grateful that I got to play. On Bryson’s team with a win, on Ripper’s team with a team win, had a top 10 myself in one of those starts, so it was an amazing experience.”

And there’s a good reason why he was happy with his time in LIV. Despite never winning an individual event on the tour, he earned a reported $4.3 million in prize money across his 12 LIV events over the four years LIV Golf existed. He featured twice for Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC, appearing at LIV Golf Korea and LIV Golf Andalucía as a reserve for the injured Paul Casey.

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Meanwhile, Smyth represented Ripper GC at LIV Golf UK, stepping in for Elvis Smylie. With LIV Golf’s future now uncertain, the 31-year-old is preparing to transition to the DP World Tour. He is set to make his debut as an exempt member at the BMW Australian PGA Championship in Sydney.

That being said, it remains to be seen whether Smyth’s hint holds any weight. For now, however, LIV Golf appears to have little chance of finding a way back onto the professional golf calendar by 2027.