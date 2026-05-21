‘Strongest Person I Know’: Kai Trump’s Emotional Message as Vanessa Trump Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Kai Trump and her mother, Vanessa Trump, have often shared glimpses of their close relationship on social media over the years. Now, as Vanessa has a difficult battle with her health ahead of her, Kai has once again shown up for her as she shared an emotional post on social media.

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“Strongest person I know. Love you,” commented Kai Trump on Vanessa’s Instagram post, announcing her breast cancer diagnosis on May 21, 2025.

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“I want to share a personal health update. I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” wrote Vanessa.

She said that she also went through a medical procedure earlier this week, but did not share any further details on that. “Thank you for your kindness and support; it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery,” she added.

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Breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer that women are at risk of. Some reports suggest that an average woman has about a 12 to 13 per cent or a 1 in 8 chance of developing breast cancer. Although now, due to medical advancements made in this field, the survival rate is almost 91%, depending on the stage at which it is diagnosed.

Vanessa also has the necessary support system and the strength from her daughter Kai, which will play a key factor in her road to recovery from this disease.

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They share a warm bond and are often seen supporting each other through the biggest moments. Recently, Vanessa had planned a surprise, lavish bed party for Kai, as she neared her graduation.

Kai, on her part, has also made sure to express her love. Kai prepared a beautiful bouquet for her mother on Easter and also prepared a surprise to pay tribute to her on Mother’s Day. She had opened up about her mother, saying, “I’m so thankful and lucky to have you in my life. Thank you for always supporting me and loving your five kids. You’re such an amazing mom. We are all so lucky to have you. You are the strongest person I know.”

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Her announcement has drawn immediate support from the entire family and friends. Vanessa and Ivanaka also share a warm bond, and she has often called Vanessa ‘wonder woman.’ Ivanka Trump expressed her support as she commented, “Praying for your continued strength and swift recovery. Love you, mama.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kai Trump (@kaitrumpgolfer) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. divorced in 2018 after 12 years of marriage. Together, they share five children: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.

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Vanessa Trump’s health update also comes just one week after Tiger Woods returned to the United States following an extended rehabilitation stay. Woods and Vanessa have largely maintained a low profile while continuing to support each other through recent challenges.

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Tiger Woods has also kept a low profile through his recovery

After spending nearly 40 days away, Tiger Woods recently returned to Florida and has reportedly been focusing on recovery while spending time with his family and Vanessa Trump.

Just hours after coming back, Woods was seen attending Kai Trump’s graduation party. The dinner had all of the Trump family members, but his stay there was short. Sources have said that he considers the milestone too important to miss.

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“Tiger absolutely adores Kai. She has become like a daughter to him.”

Despite legal situations, sources told People magazine that the couple remains committed to each other.

“Vanessa and Tiger are in love, still serious and happy to see each other.”

It has also been confirmed that Woods approached his rehabilitation seriously and has focused on moving forward. After graduating, Kai Trump will head to the University of Miami to continue her golf ambitions, and Woods is expected to serve as a mentor through her journey.