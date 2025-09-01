Struggling LPGA Pro Refuses to Give Up Fight Amidst Lydia Ko & Co’s Support: ‘Slowly but Surely’

Golf has witnessed countless careers rise to glory and then crumble into dust. Think of six-time LPGA winner Danielle Kang. After being diagnosed with a spinal tumor, Kang’s game never truly recovered. A player who once ruled the rankings (former world number 2) now finds herself battling just to make the cut. Out of 12 events in 2025, she has missed 8 cuts — and this week’s FM Championship has added to that tally. But Kang’s recent Instagram story showed that she has refused to give in.

Posting a picture of herself on her Instagram story, Kang wrote the caption, “Legit am the tortoise🐢 slowly but surely…(?) we’ll never know unless we keep going right? :)” Comparing herself to a tortoise, Kang insists that even if the journey is slow, she’ll eventually reach her destination.

This season has been brutal, with most events ending in missed cuts — including the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, a stage where she once lifted the trophy. Yet, in the middle of that struggle, there have been glimmers of hope. A T62 finish at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, T54 at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, and T68 at the Blue Bay LPGA. SO even though the finishes are towards the bottom of the leaderbaord, theya re step ahead when it coems to making the cut.

Swiping right, her next story also reflects her positive belief. Danielle Kang posted a picture that read, “Don’t doubt yourself. One day you’re going to look back & be proud that you didn’t give up.” Well, for Kang, that doubt might struggle to creep in. You see, she has the best support of people on the LPGA Tour.

After her Blue Bay result, Kang celebrated her birthday with fellow player Angel Yin, who surprised her with a cake for the occasion. Kang captured the emotional moment on her Instagram with a caption, “When your sis gets you the ‘congrats you finally made the cut’ cake.” Their friendship traces back years: Yin burst onto the scene as a teenage prodigy, and Kang embraced her both on and off the course.

After Yin’s breakthrough win at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Kang dubbed her “Unnie”— big sister of the LPGA squad, and celebrated by lifting her in the air on tour. She later reposted the moment with heartfelt pride: “Angel Yin LFG. Great playing, bud, so happy for you.”

But Yin is not the only ‘sister’ who roots for her. Former world number 1 Lydia Ko also shares a very special bond with her and has often stood beside her through the toughest part of her career. One example was when Ko caddied for Kang at the US Women’s Open Qualifying in San Francisco. This was the time when Lydia herself was looking to complete her long-awaited Career Grand Slam. Unfortunately, Kang couldn’t qualify for the major, making it the first time she missed the event since 2009. But what stood out wasn’t the result — it was Ko’s gesture, who has often been called “anchor” and “bright light,” by Kang.

Before that, when Kang was competing in the Black Desert Championship, Lydia Ko sent over a gift to which the former had said, “When your baby sis knows everything and says she’s proud of my latest accomplishments, it’s time to celebrate. ily @lydsko.” To this, ‘baby sister’ Ko replied, “So so proud of you! Excited for everything ahead.”

“At this point in our career. I think I would have to thank Lydia for how far I’ve come, I guess…Lydia has been my rock for years now at this point,” Kang had said earlier this year, as reported by Golfweek.

These moments of camaraderie have given Kang the strength to hold herself together through anything. Her positivity is striking. Despite watching her career plummet, she continues to stay hopeful. During the Aramco Team Series in 2024, Kang talked about the joy of never giving up and how the results make her keep fighting. Even earlier this year, she had said, “To all those that want to quit, whatever that may be, don’t. Life isn’t as bad as your brain is making out to be.”

Probably this is the reason why, despite low results, Danielle Kang keeps getting the opportunities to prove herself.

Where will Danielle Kang tee up next?

Danielle Kang is set to tee up at the Aramco Houston Championship from September 5-7 at Golfcrest Country Club in Pearland, Texas. The confirmation was announced by the official Instagram handle of PIF Global Series with the caption, “Danielle Kang confirmed.” This event is part of the Ladies European Tour’s PIF Global Series, and will mark the series’ first-ever stop in Houston. 104 professionals will be competing in the tournament in 26 four-player teams.

Joining Kang will be a star-studded lineup of notable names such as Charley Hull, Carlota Ciganda, Celine Boutier, Alison Lee (making her much-awaited comeback), and Muni He (Lily), among others. There will be several other players with Texas roots as well. The players will be eyeing a share of the $2 million purse, including a whopping $1.5 million for the individual title, and $500,000 for the team event.