Struggling PGA Tour Pro Tosses the Putter in Disappointment, But Unexpected Putt Changes His Fate at $8.5M Event

Peter Malnati‘s Thursday round looked like a formality. He shot 66 at Sedgefield Country Club, good for a share of 23rd through one round of the $8.5 million Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour’s regular-season finale, and the cut felt like someone else’s problem. Five holes into his second round, that changed fast. A double bogey on the par-5 fifth erased four shots in one swing and dropped him to even par for the tournament, outside a cut line that had been sliding between 2-under and 3-under all morning before settling at 3-under. Malnati had gone from safe to scrambling in less than an hour, and what came next would decide his weekend.

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He clawed back the only way he could: patiently. Pars carried him through the turn and into the back nine, where the round finally turned. Birdies on 15 and 17 reignited his chances. Now he needed a birdie on 18 to make the cut. But it almost didn’t happen.

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Malnati hit an 18-foot birdie putt and immediately threw his putter in the air in disgust, thinking his putt had stopped short. He was so engrossed in catching the airborne object that he missed seeing his ball trickle into the hole. When he finally realized, he raised his hands in the air to celebrate. His birdie helped him secure an even-par 70 to make the cut.

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PGA Tour’s X account put it simply: “Life is hard. Be happy anyway.” The post noted Malnati’s three birdies in his final four holes Friday to charge inside the cut line.

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What saved him wasn’t ball-striking. Malnati lost nearly two strokes around the green, minus-1.785, ranked 142nd in the field, and converted just three of seven scrambling chances, the kind of day that usually ends in a missed cut. His driving accuracy sat at an even 50 percent, and while he gained strokes both off the tee and with his approach play, those gains weren’t enough to offset the short-game bleeding.

His putter had other ideas. Malnati drained over 106 feet of putts, the ninth-most in the field, enough to cover for everything the short game gave away and turn a minus-1.576 strokes-gained day, ranked T110, into a made cut anyway.

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That kind of recovery isn’t new for him. A week earlier at the Rocket Classic, Malnati carded a career-low, bogey-free 61 to share the first-round lead in Detroit, two shots clear of Rickie Fowler and Ryan Gerard on a redesigned course that had chewed up most of the field.

“I’ve been working on all of it. Nothing specific. We know the name of the game, driver between the left rough and right rough, approach shots on the green, hopefully in the right section, hopefully below the hole, but that doesn’t always matter. I’m always working on ways to control that ball a little more,” Malnati said in comments to reporters after his first-round 61 at the Rocket Classic.

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Malnati has won twice on the PGA Tour, the 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship and the 2024 Valspar Championship, and both times he ground his way there rather than running away with it. Over an 11-year career, he’s missed more cuts than he’s made. Friday fit the pattern: a bad stretch, then a fight back.

He’s not playing for a FedEx Cup playoff spot. At 170th in points, Malnati is nowhere near the top 70 who advance to Memphis next week. What he’s playing for is simpler: a paycheck, status points, and a chance to keep building on the form he found in Detroit. The cut line is projected to hold at 3-under, which means Malnati, sitting right on that number, still has a weekend to play for.