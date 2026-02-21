‘Stubbornness’: Fans Call Out Jon Rahm Amid Ongoing $3M Fine Battle With DP World Tour

LIV GOLF ADELAIDE, John Rahm of Legion XIII during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz after Round 2 of the LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Friday, February 13, 2026. NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY ADELAIDE SA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xMATTxTURNERx 20260213193130556644

DP World Tour put forward a settlement on the table. Eight LIV Golf players took it, but Jon Rahm did not. Hence, as the tour confirmed conditional releases for the 2026 season, Jon Rahm was notably missing from the list.

Players including Tyrrell Hatton, Laurie Canter, Thomas Detry, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez, David Puig, and Elvis Smylie agreed to the Tour’s demands. The group agreed to pay the outstanding fees, participate in the selected DP World Tour events, and also withdraw their pending appeals. In return, they got to retain their membership and avoid further sanctions while playing LIV Golf in 2026.

However, Rahm chose the road not taken. The ten-time DP World Tour champion has repeatedly stated he has no intention of paying fines linked to LIV appearances. The penalties have reportedly exceeded $3 million. But his refusal to abide by the clauses of the DP World Tour might now have significant consequences.

The official statement from the DP World Tour regarding the issue read, “The conditions these members have accepted will provide additional value to the DP World Tour and benefit to the entire membership. Provided each member satisfies the conditions of their individual releases, no disciplinary action under the Regulations will be taken against them for playing in conflicting tournaments on LIV Golf in 2026, and they will retain their membership status.”

DP World Tour gave a deadline till February 20, 2026, to the LIV golfers to share their decision on the matter, and following that, they released the list of names.

After the inception of the Saudi-backed league in 2022, the DP World Tour clarified their stance and started asking the LIV Golf stars to pay a fine. Jon Rahm joined the PIF-backed league at the end of 2023, and since then, he has declined to clear the fines. While LIV Golf bore the fines till the end of 2025, the scenario has now changed.

Amid this chaotic scenario, the golf realm has erupted to share their opinion on the matter. And as it appears, many fans are disappointed with the ‘stubborn’ stance from the 31-year-old LIV golfer.

Fans question Jon Rahm’s decision to risk Ryder Cup future over Tour fines

The DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) has existed for decades and has been a major pillar of professional golf in Europe. Now, as fans witness that other LIV golfers have received the green light from the tour after they abided by their terms, many have thrown shade on Rahm’s decision not to agree to pay fines and comply with the Tour’s regulations.

LIV Golf has reportedly covered fines for some players up to the end of 2025. But now it appears to many fans that the issue with the DP World Tour isn’t just about money anymore. One fan shared their two cents and added, “May have missed something (entirely possible) but I was under the impression LIV were paying all fines up to the end of 2025. So, on that basis, Rahm’s sticking points are presumably the other terms the DPWT have laid out. Why would you refuse to pay fines someone else is paying?”

Imago PLYMOUTH, MI – AUGUST 23: Jon Rahm drives the ball during round two of the LIV Golf Team Championship Michigan at The Cardinal at Saint John s Resort in Plymouth, MI on August 23, 2025. Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 23 LIV Golf Team Championship Michigan EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25082347

Another fan mentioned that Rahm has the right to choose his path; they seem dissatisfied with how he is not paying heed to how those choices are having consequences beyond the dispute on money. “Clearly, it’s up to Jon Rahm what he wants to do with his career. Reports say he was paid one quarter of a billion pounds up front to join LIV. Whether fair or not, his stubbornness on this issue is only going to cost him things you can’t spend that money on, including supporters”, read the comment.

Highlighting the fact that other LIV golfers complied with the decision taken by the DP World Tour and Rahm did not, left a fan concerned. The commenter added, “This is fascinating – can only assume Rahm rejected the conditions and the rest accepted otherwise this makes no sense. If that’s the case, do better, Jon.”

Another fan, however, took a stand for the Spaniard as they seemingly believe it’s unreasonable to heavily fine a player simply for choosing not to play on a particular tour. They stated, “Yes because heavily fining someone for not playing on your tour is completely asinine.”

Another golf fan page took a dig at the LIV golfer and suggested how they feel Rahm might have overestimated his influence compared to the long-standing authority of the DP World Tour. The comment read, “Rahm seems to think he’s bigger than the DP World Tour. It was around long before him and it will be around long after.”

Now, as the debate and the wave of criticisms against both parties continue, golf enthusiasts are just waiting to get an update on how Rahm’s future in the Ryder Cup would pan out.