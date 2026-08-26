‘Stubbornness’: Gary Woodland Stunned by Scottie Scheffler Battling Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease

Golfers often play through blisters, back pain, and knee problems. But holding a club with open, tender sores across both palms when every shot demands millimeter precision is an entirely different level of agony. Gary Woodland knew how absurd it sounded for a tour pro to compete under those conditions—let alone finish in the top 15. That is why he didn’t hold back when asked how Scottie Scheffler pulled off four rounds at the BMW Championship while infected with hand, foot, and mouth disease.

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“No, that’s the stubbornness that Scottie has to fight through it last week and play,” Woodland told the reporters ahead of the Tour Championship. “We all knew he was battling it. I don’t know if he came out with it until Sunday. We all have the same trainer, and we were trying to avoid the table he was working on. We were working on different tables and avoiding him at all costs.”

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Scottie Scheffler revealed after his final round at Bellerive Country Club that he had been dealing with hand, foot and mouth disease all week. The viral illness is common in young children and can cause painful blisters on the hands and feet, along with sores in the throat. Despite all that discomfort, Scheffler still finished the tournament at 7-under and tied for 12th. For Scheffler, refusing to step aside mid-tournament is an ingrained personal rule. Throughout his professional career, the World No. 1 has consistently resisted withdrawing from events even when medical staff or his team suggested resting.

Woodland was asked if he had ever dealt with hand, foot and mouth disease as Scottie Scheffler did. His answer showed just how painful and difficult the illness can be.

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“My kids have had it twice, and it is awful,” Woodland said. “I fortunately have not had it, but my kids have.”

Hand, foot, and mouth disease spreads easily and often affects young children. That is why players and staff at Bellerive were reportedly trying to stay away from Scheffler after hearing that he was sick. Woodland also spoke about players avoiding the same trainer’s table because they knew something was going around before Scheffler confirmed his illness.

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How Painful Hand Blisters Threaten Golf’s World No. 1

Woodland and Scheffler also share the same swing coach, Randy Smith. That gave Woodland a closer look at what Scheffler was dealing with. For most golfers, one or two blisters would be annoying. But for a tour pro, even a small change in how the hands feel can affect the entire swing. Scheffler’s swing depends on doing the same things over and over, so painful hands could make every shot much harder.

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“One of Randy Smith’s big deals is making sure our grip is the same every day,” Woodland said. “One of the things we can control is controlling the club face and doing that and making sure our grip is the same. He’s got blisters on his hands and trying to grip the club. That just shows you how dang good he is to show up and finish 12th or however he finished last week. It’s impressive.”

That is what made Scheffler’s performance so impressive. Grip pressure and hand position are very important in a golf swing. If a player cannot hold the club the same way every time, it can make every shot harder to control. Scheffler had to deal with that problem for four rounds and still finished inside the top 15.

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His tough week in St. Louis came just days after his eight-shot win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The illness reportedly started the very next night. Instead of resting and getting ready for the FedExCup finale, Scheffler decided to play through the pain. That decision says a lot about his mindset and the competitive side that Woodland pointed out.

For fans, the week showed that Scheffler’s success is not only about his great ball-striking. It is also about how much he is willing to fight through when things go wrong. Finishing inside the top 15 while dealing with painful hand blisters is remarkable.

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Whether Scheffler will be fully recovered for the Tour Championship remains to be seen. But if his week at the BMW Championship showed anything, it is that his stubborn competitive nature is still very much a part of his game.