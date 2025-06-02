Stunned by $2.4M Payout, US Women’s Open Champion Dishes Out Her Plans on Spending Millions

The Erin Hills Golf Course in Wisconsin served as the stage for what was a thrilling golf game last week – the 2025 US Women’s Open. After four rounds of entertaining golf, Swedish golfer Maja Stark claimed the title. Stark had come to Erin Hills in desperate need of a break, and she got just that. “Before this week, I was worried that I wasn’t really going to play decent golf for a while because it felt like it was so far away. So this just feels huge.” Stark stated after her impressive victory.

The Swede had to fight it out on the last day with a very interesting chasing pack right behind her. Nelly Korda had her eyes set on the prize, but Stark held out and claimed the title with two strokes despite two double bogeys to finish the round. Stark’s even par score on the final day kept her at 7 under par, which was enough to allow her to claim only her second LPGA Tour title and first major.

Along with bragging rights and the title of major champion, Stark also pockets $2.4 million as prize money from what is the biggest prize pool available on the LPGA Tour. The Swede was asked about her intentions with the jackpot, and she gave a candid answer that surprised many and evoked laughter in some. “I didn’t even know that.” The Swede stated, referring to the big prize money that she just earned with her golfing ability at the Erin Hills Golf Course.

However, she did give it some thought and gave a well-thought-out answer. “Maybe move out of my studio apartment can be one thing. I don’t know. I’m very happy with what I have in my life right now. I think just having the security for the future, I think I’ll just be very happy about that.” Stark explained in retrospect.

The consequence of the victory is far-reaching as Stark now becomes part of not just women’s golf history but golf history in totality. She also engraves her name along side some of the greatest golfers to grace the field from her country.

Swedish pride for Maja Stark at the US Women’s Open

The Swede is only the third person from her country to win the coveted major, behind Liselotte Neumann, who won it in 1988, and Annika Sorenstam, who won it thrice in 1995, 1996, and 2006. “It’s so cool. They[Neumann and Sorenstam] texted me yesterday and just kind of said, bring it home. That was already cool to just get those texts. Just looking at all the names on the trophy. I love the U.S. Opens. I’m so happy that it’s mine now.” Stark explained the fan girl moment she experienced before the last day of proceedings at the US Women’s Open.

She also joins a list of six Swedish major winners, which includes Sorenstam and Neumann, along with Anna Nordqvist, Helen Alfredsson, and Pernilla Lindberg. This will be a huge turning point for Stark, who has had a tough outing this season, making only 6 cuts in 9 events, while finishing one other time in the top 10. The Swede will hope the US Women’s Open victory provides her the momentum to channel herself into more success and better results.

Do you think Maja Stark can add more titles to her collection before the end of the season?