‘Stupid’: Golf World Livid at PGA Tour as Brooks Koepka Faces Tough Condition at $20M Event

When Brooks Koepka left LIV Golf and requested reinstatement on the PGA Tour, the organization listed some penalties he needed to pay. One of them was making his way into Signature Events. Despite playing some good golf this season, the American pro is now being made to wait for an entry into the $20 million 2026 RBC Heritage.

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“Playing the waiting game 👀 As first alternate, if Brooks Koepka gets in, Keith Mitchell and Taylor Moore would also get in per the Returning Member Program,” the PGA Tour wrote in an X post.

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With only a few golfers left to tee at the event, Koepka’s entry in the field entirely depends on a late withdrawal. What’s more, this wait time exceeds 7 hours. The RBC Heritage has one of the largest fields for a Signature Event, and there’s no morning and afternoon draw, either.

The first tee starts at 7 am local time. Once it is underway, there are 41 non-stop tee times spanning across 7 hours. The first group to tee was David Lipsky and Chandler Blanchet, and the last to come in will be Max Homa and Sudarshan Yellamaraju. Scottie Scheffler, Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood, and many other elites will tee off a short while before the last group.

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This means that Brooks Koepka will have to wait for all the groups to tee off just to know if he will even get a chance to play the RBC Heritage 2026.

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It is all a result of the Returning Member Program. The program did provide a way for the 5-time major champion to return to the PGA Tour. However, it only guaranteed entry into full-field non-Signature Events. To play the Signature Events, Koepka needs to earn his place through rankings and wins.

And while the PGA Tour was trying to inform fans about Brooks Koepka’s status, it backfired.

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Fans slam the PGA Tour over the Brooks Koepka situation

The backlash toward the PGA Tour was swift. Many fans pointed to the contrast between Brooks Koepka’s stature and his current position outside the field.

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One fan wrote, “Why the hell is he not in the field? There’s 10 nobodies that we won’t see a single shot from all week.”

The criticism stems from the structure of the RBC Heritage field. Despite being a limited-field Signature Event, 82 professionals are playing at Harbour Town Golf Links. As a Signature Event, the RBC Heritage was to attract the most elite golfers. However, many known professionals are absent from it, including the 2026 Masters winner Rory McIlroy.

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This has enabled many golfers from outside the top 100 in the OWGR rankings to be in the field. This includes names like Karl Vilips (154), Adam Schenk (150), Sudarshan Yellamaraju (120), and others. While Koepka is also currently ranked 129, fans believe that the 5x major winner can still add to the competitiveness of the event.

Others aimed for the broader format of signature events. One comment read, “Why not put all 3 in the field? 70 man fields are a joke and need to end immediately,” while another said, “So stupid. Just let all of these guys in.” Signature Events feature fewer fields than full-field events. In fact, the 2026 RBC Heritage is hosting one of the largest fields among all the Signature Events. Many, including PGA Tour professional Lucas Glover, have opposed the limited-field format of these events, and fans are expressing the same sentiment.

Frustration also extended to how Koepka has been handled since his return. “Sad. What a joke of an organization. PGA fined him, made him apologize, donate to charity, embarrassed him, cut him off from signature events and basically took away his manhood, all while still using his name and face at every opportunity for profit. Sleezy organization,” read a particularly harsh reaction.

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The sentiment reflects lingering resentment over the penalties tied to his reinstatement. Brooks Koepka paid a $5 million charity donation, lost five years of player equity/FedEx bonuses, and faced public scrutiny for his return under the Returning Member Program. At the same time, the PGA Tour announced his return prominently during the Farmers Insurance Open and the WM Phoenix Open commitments, leading to the belief that the organization is using his popularity for promotional purposes while limiting his access.

Even other players were dragged into the debate, especially those who affected Koepka’s playing status. One fan wrote, “Morikawa genuinely just trying to be a di*k atp if he does tee it up lol. Guy could barely walk like a healthy human being at Augusta. What is he doing there? Let’s deposit some good karma and let three players in, brother.”

Collin Morikawa entered the Players Championship 2026 field hoping to win the event. But just after playing one hole, he withdrew because of back problems. Rory McIlroy was also facing the same issue, as he withdrew a week earlier from the Arnold Palmer Invitational. By the time of the Masters, McIlroy was back in top condition, and he even won the Green Jacket to become only the 4th golfer in history to win it consecutively. However, Morikawa was still struggling.

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He was limping and showing clear signs of pain and visible struggle. Yet, he entered the RBC Heritage 2026 field and is waiting to tee up. If he withdraws before teeing up, Brooks Koepka will get a chance. However, if he tees up and then withdraws, like at the Players Championship, the 5x major winner would not play the $20 million event.

At the core of the outrage is a sense that the system is unnecessarily rigid.