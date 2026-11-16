‘Substantial Financial Gain’: Bryson DeChambeau’s New Career Initiative Has a Hidden Business Motive, Analyst Claims

Bryson DeChambeau has rarely taken the conventional route, and his latest move is no different, except that this time it is personal. The two-time U.S. Open champion has announced plans for his own golf course in Clovis, California, the city where he grew up. And as the Fried Egg Golf Podcast broke the news, Andy Johnson did not shy away from the business side:

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“Uh, Bryson DeChambeau is allegedly maybe designing his own golf course. First, DeChambeau Designs is the name of the firm. It’s going to be in Clovis, which is where he grew up. It’s an 18-hole championship golf course called The Orchard… It says it’s going to have access for kids, right across the street from his high school. An 18-hole championship golf course, a world-class practice facility, a master-planned community. And an on-site farmers market. That sounds good,” said Porath while sharing the news.

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“That sounds great, actually. But also, I mean, I think there’s, let’s just be clear, there could be substantial financial gain for Bryson for doing this. Yeah. But you know what? I’m excited that he’s dipping his toe in, and I can’t wait to see it,” Johnson added.

In case you missed it, DeChambeau shared the plan himself on Instagram Stories on Friday, November 13. The project, called The Orchard, will feature an 18-hole championship course, a world-class practice facility, and a master-planned community. Explaining why he took it on, DeChambeau wrote:

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“Recognizing the profound opportunity to help energize this area, we knew it was time to invest in a project that truly serves the community. To fulfill that vision, we are proud to introduce ‘The Orchard.'”

DeChambeau added that the course and practice facilities would be designed by his team and would be “the first of many fully procured DeChambeau Designs.” The land, McFarlane Ranch in east Clovis, has already been acquired. There is no opening date yet. Fresnoland reported in September 2025 that no permit application had been filed at that stage.

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Notably, the idea isn’t a novel one. DeChambeau first outlined a “mega-project” near Clovis in January 2025, spanning over 200 acres and featuring a multi-sport complex, driving range, golf course, and residential community. His development partner, Cook Land Company, has since filed plans for the first phase: a student golf facility named after his late father, Jon.

As Johnson pointed out, there could be substantial financial gain for DeChambeau. The residential development is a major part of that opportunity. But the project also has a few features that could help it stand out, starting with the man behind it.

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Beyond the Business Opportunity

DeChambeau is among the few top professionals who have built their own YouTube platforms, giving him a direct way to reach and engage with fans. He has already put that reach to use for golf courses. When Sugarloaf Golf Club in Maine wanted promotion, DeChambeau visited the property and featured it on his channel. But his involvement went beyond simply making a video. He spent time with the club’s team and took a keen interest in the property.

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Oscar Parks, Sugarloaf’s head professional, later spoke to GOLF’s Dylan Dethier about the experience. His account also offers a glimpse into why The Orchard will have such a strong focus on its natural surroundings:

“He was very much into the foliage and what type of trees. Going in there and smelling the leaves and getting right up close with the bark of the tree, I don’t know of many people who would go that far on a trip like that.

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That interest is particularly relevant to ‘The Orchard.’ Every hole at the course will be lined with a different fruit or nut tree, making its name and landscape an important part of the experience.

But the appeal of The Orchard could extend beyond its design and marketing.

The course will sit across the street from Clovis East High School, where he studied, and promises access and programs for local kids and schools.

The public farmers market is another feature that fits that vision. Along with the clubhouse, homes, and practice facilities, it gives the development a community focus beyond golf. Together, these plans make The Orchard more than just another championship course carrying a professional golfer’s name.

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And that is very much in keeping with DeChambeau’s approach to his career. With LIV Golf winding down, the PGA Tour barring him for a year after his last LIV start, and a reported DP World Tour offer for 2027 still unanswered, his traditional tour options remain uncertain. His only next confirmed start is the Nedbank Golf Challenge, scheduled for December 3–