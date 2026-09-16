“Such a Farce”: PGA Tour’s New Exemptions Slammed Over Lack of Meritocracy

The PGA Tour spent months saying it wanted a cleaner and fairer system. However, some people were unconvinced after the full details emerged. On September 15, 2026, the Tour announced the rules for its new system, which will start in 2028. The new system will have two levels: the PGA Tour Championship Series and the PGA Tour Challenger Series. Players can move between the two levels through promotion and relegation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Tour announced it developed the new system around meritocracy. But within 24 hours, golf podcasts were already questioning whether it would be as fair as promised. On the September 16 episode of The Shotgun Start on Fried Egg Golf, host Andy Johnson focused on one part of the new rules: career milestone exemptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s such a farce,” Johnson said. “It’s not like this is one of the top 50 players of all time on the PGA Tour exemption. Patrick Cantlay is currently 15th on the all-time money list. And I think this is a problem when guys are washed and cooked. They just don’t get to use an exemption that was like, ‘Hey, I was an above average PGA Tour player for 10 years.'”

Johnson’s complaint about the new system is that the Tour aims to reward current performance but is also giving some players protection based on their career achievements.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Championship Series will have around 23 or 24 events each season. Each event will have about 120 players and a purse of at least $20 million. There will be no sponsor exemptions or alternate lists. The top 65 players, including ties, will make the cut after 36 holes. The majors and The Players Championship will also be part of the Championship Series, although those events can keep their own eligibility rules.

The Challenger Series will run alongside the Championship Series. It will comprise a field of up to 144 players and give relegated players, young golfers, and other players a chance to earn their way back. At least 20 Challenger Series players will earn promotion to the Championship Series each season. A player who wins two Challenger Series events in one season will get immediate promotion. Winning a major as a Challenger Series player can also lead to direct promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

On paper, the system looks simple. Players ranked in the top 90 of the Championship Series keep their positions, while the lower-ranked players face relegation. The top 20 Challenger Series players move up. But the 90-plus-20 system is not the complete story. The Tour is also introducing a new points system designed to reward consistency.

A win is worth 300 points. Second place gets 200 points, third 150, tenth 100, and 65th 30. Players who miss the cut receive no points. The smaller gap between different finishes means making cuts should matter more. The idea is to prevent a few big results from carrying a player through the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Non-members will not receive points for their finishes. However, the Tour is also keeping other ways for players to enter the Championship Series. That is where much of the debate begins.

The career milestone exemptions are one example. The top 25 and top 50 members on the Career Money List at the end of 2027 can choose a one-time, one-season exemption from the Championship Series. To qualify, they must have played at least 15 PGA Tour events in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

From 2029 onward, the rule becomes more specific. An eligible player must have been a Championship Series member the previous season, lost that status due to his performance, and then use the exemption in the following season.

Golf.com pointed to established players who could potentially benefit from the rule, depending on their status when the new system begins. Among the names are Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, Lucas Glover, and Billy Horschel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exemption is an option, not an automatic spot. Still, it provides a safety net for some experienced players while younger golfers fight for a limited number of Championship Series places.

Johnson’s point on The Shotgun Start was not that these players never earned their status. His argument was that the career money list does not show a player’s current form. For instance, Scottie Scheffler recently passed Tiger Woods on the all-time career earnings list, but that list was built over decades. It does not show how well a player is performing today.

A golfer could be in the top 50 on the career money list while no longer playing at Championship Series level. That is the main issue Johnson was raising. The second major concern discussed on The Shotgun Start was medical extensions. The new rules state that officials will only grant these extensions in limited cases when an injury or condition “materially prevents competition.” An outside committee of independent medical experts will review each case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson discussed the wording with Brendan and Joseph LaMagna. “Materially prevent competition, how do you define that?” Johnson asked. “I got the yips. I’m mentally not there. My leg is broken; I can’t walk. What does materially prevent competition?”

The transition rules have some limitations. A player who gets injured in 2027 can get a major medical extension for the Championship Series only if they had winner status, were in the top-70 category, or had an average of top-70 points over three years from the time of injury. Players who do not meet these conditions will use their medical extension on the Challenger Series. The organisers will address injuries that happened before 2027 through the Challenger Series in 2028.

So, not every injured player will automatically receive a Championship Series spot. However, exactly what counts as a condition that “materially prevents competition” will become clearer only after the independent medical committee begins reviewing cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winner exemptions provide another path into the Championship Series. A Championship Series winner gets membership for the current season and the next two seasons. A Challenger Series winner gets membership for the current and next season.

Winning multiple times in the same season does not add more seasons to the exemption. The new structure is therefore trying to balance two ideas: rewarding players for what they do now while also protecting some players because of what they have achieved in the past. In 2028, the new system will undergo its first full season, which will test that balance.