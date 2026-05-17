‘Sucks’: Golf Fans Slam CBS PGA Championship Coverage as Critical Flaw Disrupts Final Round

On Sunday afternoon at Aronimink Golf Club, the PGA Championship had one of its wildest leaderboards ever. Twenty-one players were within four shots of the lead, and major champions filled the scoring board. Rory McIlroy was just two shots behind and making a move. But viewers on CBS had a different experience. Instead of showing McIlroy’s crucial approach shot on the 18th hole, CBS cut to a three-minute commercial break.

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Josh Carpenter from Sports Business Journal kept a close eye on the broadcast. In just the first 17 minutes after 2 PM, CBS showed five minutes and 40 seconds of commercials. Carpenter estimated that the network would air about 47 minutes of commercials between 2 and 7 PM, which matches what he found in previous years: 46 minutes and 55 seconds at Charlotte in 2025, and 48 minutes and 40 seconds at Valhalla in 2024.

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The numbers were familiar, but the backlash this time was unprecedented.

This was the closest final-round leaderboard in major history. Every commercial break risked missing a critical moment. Fans at home recognized this and voiced their frustration.

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“There are 12 guys within 2 shots of the lead. Now cut to a 3-minute commercial, then show Rory’s entire walk from 18 to scoring. Show 0 golf shots during this time.”

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The issue is not just about CBS running too many commercials on a big Sunday. The real problem is that the broadcast setup cannot handle golf when it gets complicated. If there are only a few contenders and a clear leader, the system works. But with more than 10 contenders playing at once, the action never stops. Every fixed ad slot guarantees missing a vital shot.

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This problem was not new. Fans had made the same complaints about CBS and ESPN all season. One golf outlet covering the early rounds of this PGA Championship quoted fans saying the coverage was “40% golf, 60% showing random graphics,” with live play hidden behind studio segments and countdowns.

At the Cadillac Championship two weeks earlier, another outlet reported the same complaints, with fans saying the network should “stop interrupting the commercials with the match.”

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CBS owns the broadcast rights. The network pays about $680 million each year for PGA Tour and major championship coverage. To recover that, they run 17 to 21 minutes of ads every hour. That setup will not change just because fans are upset online. But the real question at Aronimink was clear: when the tournament is at its most crucial point, who is the broadcast serving?

This was not a surprise. Earlier in the week, fans told golf outlets that ESPN’s coverage was mostly graphics and studio segments, with little live golf.

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Sunday at Aronimink made the ongoing frustration impossible to ignore.

PGA Championship fans react to CBS’s commercial load

Social media reactions were focused, with people raising two main complaints. The first issue was about timing. As several contenders played at the same time at Aronimink, CBS kept cutting away at the most inconvenient moments.

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“They’re already so far behind. This middle stretch is going to be a nightmare. They might legit lose track of the eventual winner.”

“I don’t remember anyone ever asking for this much coverage of the practice tee and parking lots. I get they are trying to set up the drama. But you know what does that the best — context of the holes from those out on the course.”

With so many players in contention, falling behind live action by two or three holes meant CBS lost the ability to explain what was happening. Viewers watched highlights instead of the tournament itself.

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The second complaint went beyond ads. It questioned whether CBS could handle the coverage at all.

“This coverage just sucks.”

“Going to be a disastrous day of coverage. They are not equipped to handle 10-15 guys in the mix, let alone 3 on a normal weekend.”

“CBS stands for consistently bad showing. We just want to watch golf shots.”

That last line gets to the core. Viewers did not ask for new rights deals or production changes. They wanted to watch golf. On one of the most dramatic major Sundays in recent memory, CBS failed to deliver.