‘Sucks to Talk About’: Bryson DeChambeau Forced to Confront Harsh Reality After Major Collapse

At the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, Bryson DeChambeau produced one of the most compelling victories in recent memory, holding clutch putts down the stretch to win his second U.S. Open title. Last year, he added a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship and a top-10 finish at The Open. In 2026, however, he has not seen a single weekend at a major, marking the first time in his decade-long major career that he has missed three consecutive cuts. Now he is opening up about that harsh reality with fans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I put one foot in front of the other and keep going,” he expressed. “There’s not much more I can do than that. Just last year, this time before the U.S. Open, I was one of the best major championship performers in the world. Come one year later, everybody says I’m the worst. It just is what it is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Life is golf. Things don’t always go your way. But guess what? Keep going. Humbling. Sucks to talk about this, but you know what? I just had to get it out there.

“No. I mean, look, everybody’s going to have their opinion on it,” he said. “But I can tell you I’ve been working harder on my game this past year after the Masters than I have in the past three, four years. The amount of effort I’ve put into understanding my golf swing and what makes that thing come out—what makes the golf club come out more effectively and more efficiently—is mind-boggling.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on his YouTube channel in a video titled “I Missed Three Straight Cuts; Let’s Talk About It,” Bryson DeChambeau did a candid assessment of his 2026 season, particularly at the major. The two-time US Open champion reflected on where things have gone wrong.

At Augusta, DeChambeau opened with a 4-over 76, highlighted by a triple bogey at the 11th after he failed to escape the bunker three times. He recovered on Friday briefly and was inside the cut line after 17 holes. Later, he made a triple bogey at the 18th and finished six over, missing the cut by two.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink, DeChambeau missed the cut after a difficult opening two rounds. Again, at Shinnecock Hills, he three-putted to make back-to-back doubles on the third and the fourth in the second round, finishing at five over on rounds of 70-75.

Earlier this year, DeChambeau admitted that he fears he might not make the cut at the majors. That fear became a reality like a self-fulfilling prophecy. The 2026 season marked the first time in his decade-long major career that he missed the cut in three consecutive majors. Having said that, speculations have long pointed out that his deteriorating performance is a result of collapsing LIV and content creation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The discussions aren’t prudent. Earlier this season, DeChambeau shared a clear dilemma between his future in professional golf and content creation. He firmly dismissed the suggestions, insisting that neither had affected his game. What has, however, been a persistent issue this season? As per DeChambeau, it’s his swing.

His frustration around the swing has been evident throughout the season. Earlier this year at LIV Golf Korea, he made headlines for using Google Gemini, an artificial intelligence assistant, ahead of the final round as a last-minute resort to help him with the mechanics of the swing.

He flicked his wrist, motioning a swing, adding that he has been working harder than ever to rediscover the consistency he once had. Particularly referring to his historic win at the 2023 LIV Greenbrier.

The breakthrough that set the tone for DeChambeau’s memorable 2025 campaign came at LIV Golf Greenbrier. In West Virginia, he closed with a stunning 12-under 58, the lowest round in LIV Golf history, to secure his first win since joining the league. He finished at 23-under and cruised to a six-shot victory. The performance was powered by a swing he later admitted he has not been able to fully recapture since.

Despite ongoing adjustments and lingering inconsistencies, DeChambeau remains focused on what comes next. His attention now shifts to the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, the final major of the season. Last year, he rebounded from an opening-round 78 to finish inside the top 10, one of the grittiest efforts of his campaign.

Now, it stands as his final chance to reshape the narrative. Whether he can seize it is a question only Portrush can answer.