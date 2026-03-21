Sungjae Im Net Worth 2026: Career Earnings, Brand Endorsements & More About PGA Tour Pro Explored

Sungjae Im has been consistent in the sport in a manner that very few players have managed to embody. He proved his caliber on the greens last season with a series of steady performances. Early results set the tone, including a third-place finish at The Sentry and a fourth-place showing at Farmers Insurance Open, helping him remain comfortably inside the FedExCup’s top tier through the summer. However, the end of 2025 brought a rare interruption.

Im sustained a wrist injury. After which, he had to complete mandatory military training in South Korea, making him step away from the competitive sphere for several months with uncertainty about his return. However, he did not take long to bring back the same momentum.

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He stepped back with the Arnold Palmer Invitational on March 5 but failed to make the cut. In the 2026 Players Championship, too, he missed the cut. However, in the Valspar Championship, he has managed to reign at the top of the leaderboard after the third round with nine under par. His comeback has now made fans curious about his net worth and earnings.

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Imago ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 23: Sungjae Im of South Korea hits his tee shot on hole 9 during the third round of the PGA, Golf Herren Tour Championship on August 23, 2025 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 23 PGA FedEx Cup Playoffs – Tour Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25082350883

According to Spotrac, Sungjae Im boasts a net worth of $49.5 million. As early as 2025, despite failing to play for the last two months due to injury, he earned $5,287,896. He has been playing on the PGA Tour since 2018. Over these eight years, 2024 has been his best year in terms of earnings, with $11,438,706.

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Out of the $49.5 million, Im has secured $45,939,743 from the PGA Tour itself. Additionally, he has secured $3,587,662 by participating in Majors since 2017. His total career earnings thus now stand at $49,527,405.

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Now, adding to this with brand endorsements and his performance in the $9.1 million Valspar Championship, his earnings would surely cross the $50 million mark soon.

What are the endorsement and major brand partnerships of Sungjae Im?

Surely enough, Sungjae Im is creating a huge buzz with his recent golf success. And quite expectedly, his stellar performances on the greens have earned him some lucrative brand deals and endorsements. According to reports, Im has struck up a partnership with Malbon Golf in March 2026.

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This marks a new chapter in Im’s career, as he has switched from his longtime apparel partner, JDX. Together with the likes of Anthony Kim and Jason Day, Im too, is now a key face of the brand.

Imago RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley CALEDON, ONTARIO – JUNE 05: Sungjae Im of Republic of Korea walks off of the 2nd green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. Caledon Ontario United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx originalFilename:lemus-rbccanad250605_npqmU.jpg

Next up, his primary corporate sponsor, CJ Logistics, has stuck with him for a really long time. The company has supported his golf endeavors since his rookie season. And as a token of respect towards the company, Im can often be seen swinging his clubs at the CJ Cup. Apart from CJ Logistics, Im also has Woori Financial Group as his sub-sponsor. Notably, the South Korean golfer defended his title at the Woori Financial Championship on the KPGA Tour.

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Coming to his bag, Im is a Titleist-sponsored athlete. All of his equipment is sponsored by the company, with the golfer often using gears like the Pro V1x ball, T150 irons, Vokey SM11 wedges, and more. Additionally, he also wears gloves and shoes sponsored by FootJoy. Some of his favorite models of shoes are the Pro/SLX Carbon or the Pro/SL models. He has also struck up deals with Rolex and Sportfive.