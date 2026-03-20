Sungjae Im WITB 2026 March: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at Valspar Championship Explored

The last season on the PGA Tour for Sungjae Im began with momentum. He managed to deliver a campaign defined by strong early results and steady appearances in the tour’s biggest events. However, the start of 2026 presented a different challenge. A wrist injury combined with mandatory military training in South Korea delayed his return to the competitive sphere. And after his comeback, he had to see two back-to-back missed cuts beside his name for the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship.

2026 saw him secure a third-place finish at The Sentry. Following that, an immediate fourth-place showing at the Farmers Insurance Open positioned him among the consistent contenders on tour. By the end of 2025, the South Korean star finished 28th in the FedEx Cup standings while holding a top-15 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

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Last year, Im also delivered one of his most impressive major performances at The Masters, finishing inside the top 10. He recorded four rounds under par in the event. And now, as the Masters is just weeks away in the golf calendar, he is trying to get back to form with his performance at the Valspar Championship.

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Imago ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 23: Sungjae Im of South Korea hits his tee shot on hole 9 during the third round of the PGA, Golf Herren Tour Championship on August 23, 2025 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 23 PGA FedEx Cup Playoffs – Tour Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25082350883

Now, his fast start at the Valspar Championship has made golf fans curious about the key equipment tweaks in his bag. While Im appears to be rediscovering his form for the season, let’s take a quick look at his golf bag.

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What competitive advantage is Sungjae Im aiming to gain with his equipment setup?

Sungjae Im relies on a performance-focused setup that aligns with his consistent style of play on the Tour. His bag is led by the Titleist TSi2 Driver (8°). For approach shots, Im depends on the Titleist T100 Irons. The South Korean star also trusts the Scotty Cameron F-5 Tourtype SSS Putter and the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

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He chooses the Titleist TSi2 Driver, which is priced at approximately $549. The club is particularly designed to deliver speed off the tee. It also helps him generate distance while maintaining control on tighter fairways. Alongside Im, two other tour pros, Matt Jones and Charles Howell III, also prefer this driver.

Alongside the Titleist driver, Titleist T100 Irons, too, find a spot in Im’s bag. These irons are a popular choice among tour professionals for their compact shape and shot-shaping capability. They are priced at $909. WITB Hub shares that the Titleist T100 Irons “give better players total control over trajectory and shot shape.”

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Reuters Golf – The Masters – Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, Georgia, U.S. – April 7, 2022 South Korea’s Sungjae Im on the 15th green during the first round REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Titleist TS3 Fairway is used by Im to find versatility from the fairway and the rough grounds. Alongside Im, tour pro Justin Thomas, too, prefers these woods. The generally preferred shaft for these woods is the Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 80 TX. Golf Pride Tour Velvet is the most used grip.

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For Hybrids, Sungjae Im relies on the Titleist H2 818 Hybrid. It is commonly paired with Fujikura Motore Speeder Tour Spec HB 9.8 X shaft. Bernd Wiesberger, too, uses this equipment for the greens. His setup also reflects his long-standing partnership with Titleist.

For wedges, he prefers the Titleist Vokey Design SM9 and Titleist Vokey Design SM7 wedges. They are priced at approximately $175-$180 each. The SM9 offers a wide range of loft, bounce, and grind options that help the athlete during short game setup.

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Furthermore, the design helps in launching the ball with controlled speed and also modifies its landings. The SM7, on the other hand, is available in 46 to 62 degrees across six sole grinds. With its simple technical precision, the SM7 became the most played wedge on the PGA Tour since its release.

Scotty Cameron F-5 Tourtype SSS is the preferred putter for Sungjae Im. The premium milled putter is known for its soft feel and balance. Although it’s not much preferred by many professionals, Im has found it to be suitable for his gameplay techniques. He completes his setup with the Titleist Pro V1x. It is preferred by 65 tour players.