Support Floods In as Vijay Singh, 62, Does the Unthinkable at Sony Open

Vijay Singh just made the cut at the Sony Open. He’s 62 years old. At an age where most contemporaries have long retired or make ceremonial appearances, Singh earned his weekend tee time on merit. This comes just weeks after loud voices questioned the veteran’s entry to the event. Now, those critics have gone silent as support floods in.

Singh opened his game with a composed 2-under 68. Over the course of his two rounds, the veteran shot three birdies and now sits at an even-par 70. He is safely inside the projected cutline of 1-under. While the performance is impressive in itself, the significance of it goes far beyond the two small rounds.

This was Singh’s second made cut on the PGA Tour since 2021. This is exactly why Singh was criticized in the first place for entering the Tour’s season opener. As one would know, he wasn’t eligible by merit to compete in the event. Rather, he used his one-time career money exemption for the 2026 season. This granted him the privilege to play full-field events despite not playing full-time on Tour since 2017. He led the Tour in money three times, sits sixth on the all-time earnings list with more than $71 million.

As the PGA Tour has reduced its field as per the new change in structure, Singh’s opting for a spot did not sit right with many. Many thought that the veteran’s move might have taken away a spot from a golfer who was far more deserving in terms of merit. But what these naysayers did not know is that Waialae has always suited Singh.

The Sony Open is a place where being precise, patient, and having the course knowledge matters. Singh, for his part, has all three in abundance. He had won this tournament back in 2005. That season, he was a dominant force with four wins that were part of an incredible run of 17 victories in the last three years. His total career wins come to 34 on the PGA Tour.

And now, many think that Sony Open’s performance might elevate that stack to a 35.

Golf fans rally behind Vijay Singh as critics go silent

“Old man still has it 🤷‍♂️” says a fan. “Love it. Best swing on the planet,” says another.

Vijay Singh’s performance has made many see him in a different light. Now, he’s not an old, rich man taking a merit-based golfer’s spot. Instead, he is a veteran who possesses the key to making the first PGA Tour event of the season stand out. Needless to say, after Singh’s performance today, the weekends might see more fans tuning in to their television sets.

And that does the best in silencing everyone who spoke negatively about him.

“All those complaining about him aren’t saying sh*t now,” types a fan. “Anyone complaining about VS ‘stealing a spot’ should be quiet. He’s beaten Keegan, Luke Clanton, Sahith, Finau, and others to make the cut,” chimes another.

When Vijay Singh steadied his way through 36-holes, several current stars struggled to maintain their footing. Last year’s Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley, hovered around even par, but he might miss the cut. This might be shocking since he was the runner-up in 2024 and had a T6 finish last year. At the same time, Tony Finau slipped to a 6-over, which is well outside the cutline. He had not played the event since 2018.

So if amidst this, Vijay Singh barges in and shows them how a game of golf is actually played, critics will be silenced.

“They hated on dude for taking a spot in the field 🤑,” a comment read.

Ever since the news about Singh’s presence came on the court, many were particularly flustered. Brandel Chamblee was, of course, one such critic. The analyst went all in, questioning the PGA Tour’s meritocracy.

“This is what happens when you give into or give too much power to players,” he had said.

It was a fair philosophical debate. But Singh’s performance did not age well. And, it’s not that Singh doesn’t have the merit. He competes primarily on the PGA Tour Champions. There, too, he had won five times. Vijay Singh never had anything left to prove in terms of legacy.

“Vijay translates to victory,” a fan noted. On Sunday, Vijay Singh will have a chance to do justice to his name.