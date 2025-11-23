Support Pours in as PGA Tour Pro Ends Season on a Sour Note Due to ‘Really Bad’ Injury

When Sahith Theegala sits at home tonight, he’ll have plenty to think about. This time last year, he finished 3rd in the FedEx Cup standings. Today, he’s 147th — a staggering drop for a player who soared through 2024 but couldn’t build on that momentum because of a “really, really bad” injury. His final push at the RSM Classic came up short, and with his season officially over, Theegala opened up about his disappointment, drawing strong reactions from fans.

Taking to Instagram, Theegala writes, “2025 season came to an end yesterday. Definitely not the year my team and I envisioned on the golf course… but always grateful for the opportunity to compete on the @pgatour! Thank you, everyone, for the support, even with a tough season.”

This “support” was palpable throughout his comment section. Hardly a troll in sight, every single commentator wished the American hope for the upcoming season. To some, he did his best. And to others, the love remains the same, no matter the result. Such massive, consistent support is rarely seen.

Part reason is Theegala’s wildly successful 2024 season. Inarguably, it can be called his best. With a high rank finish on the FedExCup standings, he rose to a career high in the OWGR, at No. 11. Then came his Presidents Cup debut, where he gave 1.5 points to Team USA. Overall, he played 26 events, out of which he registered nine top-10s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahith Reddy Theegala (@srtheegala)

This included a solo second at The Sentry, and at RBC Heritage, and a solo third at the TOUR Championship. He was sitting on the upper echelon of the Tour and accumulated a massive $8.4 million. But then 2025 happened.

Leave victory, the American could not even secure a top-10 finish this year across his 22 starts. He dropped to 97th on the OWGR and missed five cuts, including this week’s RSM Classic. The only “good” result he had was at the Genesis Invitational — a T17. At the same time, on the financial front, he suffered heavily too.

He could make only $977,540 this season. That is less than 5% of what top players like Scottie Scheffler make. While the top-10 players all surpassed $8 million, Theegala’s total places him outside the top 100 in earnings. But these are just the numbers. The context matters too.

The reason his year was upside down was due to an oblique injury he suffered during Tiger Woods‘ TGL match. In his words, he felt “a little pop,” and that was a sign of something wrong. This incident happened in February, and he continued to play through the pain until May. That changed his swings. Eventually, that compensation led to a neck injury, and he had to withdraw from both the Truist Championship and the PGA Championship. When he came back, his momentum was gone.

“The PGA Championship…if I had no oblique issue, I would have played, but my first swing, I tried to hit a ball off the first tee, and I literally felt like I re-tore my whole oblique. It was really bad,” he said back then.

That’s why in his Instagram post, the 27-year-old writes, “I have no doubt 2026 is going to be a good and healthy one 📈🙏🏾.”

If he has no doubts about his 2026 comeback, neither do his fans.

Fans refuse to let Sahith Theegala feel dejected

The American posted a crisp picture of himself. He could be seen wearing a white t-shirt, swinging midway. The photo fits the caption well, which reeks of a determined outlook for next year. In a span of a few hours, the post saw almost 3k likes and with tonnes of comments. Let us look at some of those.

The standout comment is special. “Comeback szn loading🤫,” writes Julianna “Juju” Chan, Sahith Theegala’s longtime girlfriend, and now very recently his fiancée. Just a few weeks back, the golfer proposed to her in Hawaii. Standing on a cliff, overlooking the ocean, he got down on his knee. Of course, the answer was a yes. The couple met each other during their Pepperdine University days in 2017.

In his caption, Theegala mentions spending some time with his family. This could likely be a hint towards wedding preparations. That means the end of the year might bring him much-needed happiness. That’s why another fan says, “Wishing you a strong offseason. That’s where so many gains are made. 👏👏👏.”

Talking about next season, Theegala will now tee it off at the Sony Open, the PGA Tour’s new debut event. The tournament will take place in Hawaii, replacing The Sentry, which was the same event. The American saw his first win of last season. Maybe the air and atmosphere would help him replicate the result? All he needs is just one push.

“You got this, brotha. Next year will be amazing 💪🏿,” writes a user. At the same time, Korn Ferry Tour’s account echoes the sentiment: “Big things coming! 👏” These big things could be a Master’s win, too. Theegala has long shown his admiration for the event. He was visibly emotional when Rory McIlroy finally won this year. For two years, Theegala’s results there have been underwhelming. Reminding him of the same, someone said, “Green jacket soon.”

Maybe that’s why Sahith Theegala is adamant about doing better. “The work will be put in,” he says in his caption. The American confidently took accountability for his team’s lack of effort. That’s a champion’s mindset, which is why he’s an idol to several people.

“You got this! My 🐐,” says a fan.