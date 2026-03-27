Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeGolf

Surprising News About Tiger Woods’ Golf Return Emerges After Donald Trump’s Masters Claim

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

Share:

Link Copied!

Mar 27, 2026 | 11:50 AM EDT

HomeGolf

Surprising News About Tiger Woods’ Golf Return Emerges After Donald Trump’s Masters Claim

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

Share:

Link Copied!

Mar 27, 2026 | 11:50 AM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Tiger Woods’ comeback to competitive golf is full of surprising twists. He played the TGL Season 2 finals as part of the Jupiter Links Golf Club. This raised fans’ hopes that he would play the 2026 Masters, which President Donald Trump squashed, claiming he wouldn’t play it. Now, another surprising turn of events shows that he could be making a comeback, but not where most fans had hoped for.

Terrell Owens holding Dude Wipes XL

Joel Beall shared an X post confirming that Tiger Woods is one of the entrants into the U.S. Senior Open.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Tiger has entered the championship, simply to ensure eligibility,” a USGA spokesperson said, “but will not make a decision about playing until a later date,” Beall wrote in the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Woods turned 50 on December 30, 2025. This made him eligible to play on the senior circuit. Since then, the PGA Tour Champions management had hoped for Woods to play the senior circuit to boost its popularity and fan engagement. Although the 82x PGA Tour winner is not confirmed to play the event, it is still a good sign for the PGA Tour Champions.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

616 Articles

Kailash Vaviya is a Golf Journalist at EssentiallySports, combining newsroom experience with a long-standing passion for the sport. He has been following golf since his college years, closely tracking the rise of modern stars and the drama of the game’s biggest tournaments. With a background in reporting and digital media, Kailash has built a strong foundation in research-driven analysis and storytelling that connects with sports audiences. At EssentiallySports, Kailash brings this blend of journalism and passion to deliver coverage that goes beyond scorecards. Whether it’s breaking down major championships, analyzing player performances, or exploring the cultural resonance of the game, his work aims to inform, engage, and bring fans closer to the world of golf. He has also written for Comic Book Resources (CBR) and Forbes, further expanding his portfolio across sports and media.

Know more

ADVERTISEMENT