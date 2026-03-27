Surprising News About Tiger Woods’ Golf Return Emerges After Donald Trump’s Masters Claim

Tiger Woods’ comeback to competitive golf is full of surprising twists. He played the TGL Season 2 finals as part of the Jupiter Links Golf Club. This raised fans’ hopes that he would play the 2026 Masters, which President Donald Trump squashed, claiming he wouldn’t play it. Now, another surprising turn of events shows that he could be making a comeback, but not where most fans had hoped for.

Joel Beall shared an X post confirming that Tiger Woods is one of the entrants into the U.S. Senior Open.

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“Tiger has entered the championship, simply to ensure eligibility,” a USGA spokesperson said, “but will not make a decision about playing until a later date,” Beall wrote in the post.

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Tiger Woods turned 50 on December 30, 2025. This made him eligible to play on the senior circuit. Since then, the PGA Tour Champions management had hoped for Woods to play the senior circuit to boost its popularity and fan engagement. Although the 82x PGA Tour winner is not confirmed to play the event, it is still a good sign for the PGA Tour Champions.

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This is a developing story…